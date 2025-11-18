Surgeons urge caution when carving the Thanksgiving turkey

Emergency rooms treat hundreds of thousands of knife-related injuries each year, many tied to holiday meal prep

Orthopaedic surgeons urge home cooks to stabilize cutting boards, avoid distractions, and use proper tools

Even minor carving mistakes can lead to serious injuries involving nerves, arteries, and tendons

As millions of Americans prepare for Thanksgiving feasts, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) is urging home chefs to put safety first, especially when carving the holiday turkey.

Emergency departments treat hundreds of thousands of knife-related injuries annually, and many occur during routine meal preparation at home.

“Thanksgiving is a time to celebrate with loved ones, not a time to end up in the emergency room,” said orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Leon Benson.

Benson emphasized that a few simple precautions can prevent painful injuries that may take weeks to heal.

“Stabilizing your cutting surface, keeping your hands clear of the blade, and using the right tools can prevent painful injuries that could sideline you for weeks,” he cautioned.

While the turkey may be the star of the holiday meal, Benson noted that carving it safely requires more attention than many people realize. A slippery cutting board, a dull knife, or a quick glance at the football game can lead to deep cuts—and in some cases, damage to nerves or tendons.

Tips for a safer carving experience

The AAOS recommends several steps to help keep Thanksgiving injury-free:

Stabilize your workspace: Make sure the carving board won’t slip or wobble.

Cut away from your body: Always angle the blade outward to protect your hands and torso.

Choose the right equipment: A sharp, well-maintained carving knife is safer and easier to control.

Use utensils—not your fingers—to hold the turkey: A fork or carving tool can help steady the bird without putting hands in harm’s way.

Stay focused: Step away from distractions like phones or football games until the carving is done.

Preventable injuries that can ruin a holiday

“I often see patients whose holiday season has been ruined by an accident in the kitchen,” Benson said.

Injuries sustained while carving turkeys or other holiday dishes can be serious, he added, noting that lacerations may involve nerves, arteries, or tendons. “These simple tips will help you enjoy the holiday season without a hand injury.”