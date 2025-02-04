Home Care Essentials

Write a review
This living topic revolves around essential home maintenance and repair tasks that can improve the efficiency, longevity, and overall value of a home. It includes practical advice on maintaining air conditioners to endure summer heat, highlights issues with rising rent costs and their impact on home affordability, and discusses the lifespan of various household appliances. Additionally, it covers the importance of trust in contractors when upgrading windows and patio doors, emphasizing the role of customer satisfaction in home improvement projects.

Rodent infestations were worse in these counties in 2023

Homes in urban areas are surprisingly safer

Rodent infestations are a much bigger problem in some American counties for a variety of reasons.

Counties with colder weather, less urbanization and older homes report much higher shares of rodent infestations, according to research based on the U.S. Census Bureau's latest 2023 American Housing Survey by Cinch, which sells pest-control marketing software.

Around 61% of homes in Red Lake County in Minnesota reported rodent sightings, the highest share among 3,097 counties ...

2024
Putting off a home improvement project? This may be the time to get it done.

An indicator developed by the Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies suggests a slowdown in home remodeling activity will occur in 2024. The Leading Indicator of Remodeling Activity (LIRA) projects annual owner expenditures for home updates and maintenance to decline by 7.7 percent through the third quarter of 2024.

There are a number of reasons for the projected slowdown in remodeling activity. There is ongoing weakness in the overall housing market caused by higher interest rates. Uncertainty over the health of the economy and job market may also be an influence.

But this could be good news for homeowners who plan to remodel a kitchen or bathroom this year or undertake any home improvement project using a contractor. It’s the basic economic law of supply and demand – if contractors have fewer jobs they may offer more competitive bids to get your business.

Hiring a remodeling contractor is serious business. Not only is it likely to be costly, you and your family will be living with the contractor and crew while the work is being done.

Finding a contractor

Here are some ways to find a contractor:

There are also some important questions you should ask:

  • Are you licensed and certified?

  • Will you pull all required permits?

  • Are you fully insured?

  • Will there be a dedicated team of workers or will you rotate subcontractors?

Finally, ask how many similar projects the contractor has carried out. If the contractor does mostly exterior work, the company might not be a good fit to remodel a bathroom. It’s also a good idea to ask for references.

The Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies has concluded that 2024 is shaping up to be a challenging year for the home remodeling industry. That could work to consumers’ advantage.

2022
Most homeowners are postponing needed repairs, survey finds

There was a surge in home improvements during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic because millions of Americans were trapped at home with little to do. But many of those improvements were cosmetic, such as updated kitchens or bathrooms.

Today, many important home improvements and repairs are not being done. A survey by finance company Figure found that more than six in 10 new homeowners are delaying needed repairs to their homes because of a lack of money.

Some of these needed repairs are important structurally and should not be postponed, experts say. A roof leak, for example, will only get worse over time. Damaged or ineffective gutters will cause water to collect around the foundation and cause expensive damage.

Bill Dallas, president of Finance of America Mortgage, says he believes the home improvement trend will continue because the nation’s housing stock is getting old, homes are continuing to rise in value, and interest rates are still relatively low.

“That said, many of those who seek out funding for home improvement projects are working to address major issues that need to be addressed in their homes,” Dallas told ConsumerAffairs. “In this case, I’m referring to critical projects that may require immediate attention, either from a safety, code compliance, or basic functionality perspective.”

These projects include things like changing out a broken HVAC system, replacing the roof, or upgrading outdated plumbing and electrical systems. These projects have two things in common: they are vital to the structural integrity of a home, and they are expensive.

Using equity to pay for repairs

Fifty-seven percent of the homeowners who were surveyed indicated that they would use savings to pay for any repair projects. Dallas says another option is to tap the equity of the home.

“In my opinion, given the record $9.4 trillion in tappable equity, many homeowners could benefit from a cash-out refinance or a HELOC (home equity line of credit) to access funds that can be put toward home improvements if they don’t have the savings or the cash on hand,” Dallas said.

According to Bankrate, home improvements are the single best use of a home equity loan. That’s because the additional debt is being used to add value to the home or to prevent a loss of value. 

Under recent tax law changes, the interest deduction on HELOC loans has been limited to expenses to improve the home that secures the loan. Using the loan to buy a boat doesn’t provide a tax break, but replacing a roof does.

ConsumerAffairs has gathered useful information on HELOC loans here.

2017
Five household chores to tackle before fall arrives

With chilly weather just around the corner, now is the perfect time to perform a little seasonal home maintenance. Making sure your home is ready to handle fall weather can help you save time and money by staving off the need for costly emergency repairs later.

To stay one step ahead of any issues that may be lurking on the horizon, experts recommend checking heating units and other household systems to make sure they are in good working order before cooler weather hits.

Fall checklist

Here are a few tasks to take care of now in order to ensure your home is up to the task of keeping you warm and comfortable in the months to come:

  • Prepare your heating unit. Have a professional look at your heating system before it gets cold. This can help keep heating costs down, ensure your warranty remains viable, and prolong the life of your equipment. By having your heating system tuned up annually, you can make sure all the parts of your heating unit are functioning efficiently. You’ll also be able to stay ahead of any problems that could become expensive issues down the line.
  • Clean furnace filters. Dirty furnace filters can hamper airflow and increase energy demand. To make sure your furnace stays in good condition, be sure to check filters once a month and replace or clean as needed.
  • Reverse ceiling fan blades. During the summer, ceiling fans help circulate cool air -- but summer isn’t the only time fans can be of use. Ceiling fans that come with a switch that reverses the direction of the blades can make the room warmer and cut heating costs by as much as 10 percent.
  • Service your HVAC. After a long summer of tirelessly working to keep your family cool, your AC’s coils could probably use a good cleaning. This video can help you learn how to safely clean the condenser coil. Once clean and dry, cover the AC unit to shield it from potentially damaging debris and ice.
  • Clean your humidifier. To keep dry winter air from adversely affecting your health, take steps to ensure your central humidifier is in good shape. If the plates or pads look to be in need of cleaning, do so by using vinegar or a strong laundry detergent. Rinse and scrape off mineral deposits with a wire brush or steel wool.

What to do now to prepare your home for winter

There’s still a little time left to enjoy warm summer days, but cooler weather is right around the corner. To make sure your home is ready for winter, home improvement experts suggest staying one step ahead of Old Man Winter.

By taking care of outdoor home maintenance projects now, you’ll save yourself from having to brave the cold to tackle them later. In its blog, QuickenLoans runs down a few ways to get a head start on prepping your home for the winter months.

Here are a few home maintenance tasks to consider adding to your end-of-summer to-do list.

Clean and protect your roof

Check your roof for loose shingles and repair any that need fixing. If you find more than a handful of loose shingles, this may indicate a bigger issue. Consider getting a professional opinion.

While you’ve still got the ladder out, clean your gutters to clear out any debris that may have been created by summer rainfall and thunderstorms. To keep your roof from being pummeled by a heavy branch when it’s already covered in snow, remove any overhanging branches.

Seal gaps

Make sure the heat in your home will stay inside -- and small rodents will stay outside -- by sealing up cracks in the foundation or near windows.

To further ensure heat stays where you want it to during the winter months, have a professional come by to inspect your furnace in late August or early September.

“It may seem a tad too early, but you’re better off checking it off your in late summer than having something go wrong in the middle of January,” writes Anthony Fontana on Quicken Loans’ Zing blog. “Taking care of a small furnace problem up front can also save you money in the long run, instead of letting it snowball into a much more expensive issue.”

Clean your deck

Your deck has probably hosted its share of cookouts and stood up to the elements for many months, so it may be in need of a little TLC.

Instead of hitting it with a power washer or other high-pressure water outlet, which could potentially be damaging, Fontana suggests opting for a garden hose, soft brush and deck cleaner.

Additionally, either remove, cover, or store outdoor furniture and grills to protect them from harsh winter weather. Clear the soil out of pots and planters to keep them from cracking in the cold, and disconnect garden hoses that aren’t likely to be used during the winter.

Inspect your chimney

Chimneys should be cleaned a minimum of twice a year, experts say. Homeowners should be sure to remove soot and creosote buildup, which is extremely flammable.

Have your chimney inspected by a professional once a year, since a professional will be more adept at spotting and repairing structural damage.

Spring cleaning outdoors – tips for waking up your garden

After a long winter spent cooped up indoors, you might find yourself champing at the bit to get outside. The last thing you may want to do on a sunny spring day is spend all day inside dusting, decluttering, and deep cleaning.

So, why not take the concept of spring cleaning outdoors?

Early spring is an ideal time to take care of many lawn and garden chores. Now is the time to assess your lawn, provide basic lawn maintenance, and prepare your garden beds for new plants.

By addressing outdoor gardening chores now, you’ll save yourself a lot of work later in the season. Here are a few outdoor gardening tasks to consider doing now, while the weather is still mild.

Revive your lawn

A healthy, green lawn looks great and boosts a home’s curb appeal -- but your lawn may not be so green after having been steeped in snow, decaying leaves, and winter debris all season.

To wake up a winter-weary lawn, rake it anywhere that it has yellowed to remove the dead area and prepare for reseeding. Then, aerate your lawn to allow its root system to receive sufficient air, water, and nutrients from the fertilizer.

Even out tall, gangly grass by giving it a mow. Make sure to fill your lawn mower with gas and oil, check the carburetor, and sharpen the blade using a metal file if necessary.

Prune trees and shrubs

Spring flowering shrubs -- such as lilacs, forsythia, and rhododendrons -- should be pruned in late spring, right after they finish blooming. Decorative grasses should also be cut back this time of year.

Prune roses before leaf buds appear and trees before their buds begin to open. Additionally, remove all burlap or tree guards you might have put in place to protect your trees in the winter months. In warmer weather, tree guards stop air flow to the trunk and promote bark rot.

Prep your soil

Tilling allows nutrients to make their way to new plants. But make sure conditions are right before tilling or working flower beds -- digging in wet conditions can damage the structure of the soil.

To see if your soil is ready for tilling, ball up a small handful of soil and drop it on the pavement. If it retains its shape, it’s too wet.

Once your garden is tilled, you can begin replanting perennials and enhancing your flower beds. Be sure to lay out where your plants will go first in order to see if they will have enough space and get enough sunlight.

2016
Traveling this holiday season? Here's what to do to protect your home

It goes without saying that a home is safer when it’s occupied. Homes that are humming with activity are much less likely to be broken into. Having bodies in the house can also be beneficial in the event that a plumbing problem or other home maintenance issue should arise.

If you’ll be leaving your home to visit family or friends this holiday season, you may be thinking of ways to help ensure your home’s safety while you’re gone. Preparing your home prior to setting out for a holiday vacation can help put your mind at ease, says Ryan Williams, owner of 128 Plumbing, Heating, Cooling, and Electric in Boston.

"When homeowners are away, the home is susceptible to damage from water leaks, attempted burglaries and even fire," Williams said. "Fortunately, there are a few easy things that a homeowner can do to protect their homes while they're away."

Preparation tips

Burglars aren’t the only threat to an empty home. There a number of household features, both inside and out, that function most efficiently when a home's residents are around. But preparing your home for an extended period of absence isn’t as hard as you might think.

The experts at 128 Plumbing, Heating, Cooling, and Electric recommend taking care of these tasks before embarking on holiday travel:

  • Turn off the main water valve. No one wants to return home to a severely water damaged house. Reduce the odds of a water pipe bursting and causing damage by turning off the main valve that leads into your house.
  • Put your water heater on vacation mode. Williams and his colleagues note that the pilot light will remain on, but you’ll save money on unnecessary heating. If you have an electric water heater, turn the temperature dial down or turn it off at the circuit breaker panel.
  • Adjust the thermostat. Setting your thermostat to 55 degrees can save you money and help eliminate the risk of your pipes freezing while you’re out of town.
  • Don’t leave lights on around the clock. When lights are left on day and night, it’s a dead giveaway that nobody is home. To ward off intruders, use a timer for lights instead.
  • Notify your security company. Let your home security system monitoring company know that you’ll be gone. For added security, consider installing an outside motion sensor.
  • Don’t overshare on social media. Don't share your date of departure on social media. By doing so, you could be sending an open invitation to intruders.

2015
2014
Honda, Toro lead Consumer Reports' lawn mower tests

The last bits of snow and ice have melted from lawns in most of the United States, meaning it's time to try to crank up the old lawn mower or, possibly, beat it over to the nearest big box store and pick up a new one.

Gas-powered appliances that are left outside or in an unheated garage can be pretty reluctant to start up each spring. Draining the gas and oil each fall can help but some springtime maintenance may still be needed. If you're not feeling up to that, buying a new one may save time and trouble.

Consumer Reports has taken some of the guesswork out of shopping for a new lawn mower, reviewing more than 40 models in its May 2014 issue, along iwth reviews of tractors, riding mowers, string trimmers, leaf blowers and other gadgets and lawn care products. Honda and Toro get top marks from the magazine.

“A great-looking lawn is easy if you have the right tools,” said Peter Sawchuk, test program leader for home improvement at Consumer Reports. “The best mowers and riding machines can help get a lawn back into shape in time for summer.”

In the self-propelled, gas-powered mower category – the type of mower most people buy – models from Honda and Toro earned Consumer Reports’ highest scores, including the Honda HRR2169VKA, $400, and the Toro 20381, $520, which were both CR Best Buys. The Cub Cadet SC100 11A-A92J, $250, also a CR Best Buy, topped the gas push-mower category and the Ego, LM2000, $500, earned the highest scores among the electric battery mowers tested.

While most lower-scoring lawn mowers Consumer Reports tested performed passably, several left ugly clumps in their wake, including two models from Earthwise (a plug-in mower and a self-propelled cordless) and a gas-push version from Murray.

2013
How to get the most out of your air conditioner this summer

With the summer season fast approaching, many people are either purchasing a new air conditioner or repairing the one they have. And many who have central air conditioning will need a bit of maintenance to make sure it's working at full capacity.

According to the folks at Interstate, a New York City air conditioning and heating company, having routine maintenance on your air conditioner twice a year will save you a lot of money down the road.

Based on the company's statistics, the average household spends more than $2,500 a year on energy bills; $1,100 of that goes to heating and $1,400 goes toward keeping the home cool.

Saving money

A good way to save about $180 a year on air conditioning is to get a programmable thermostat. And changing the coil in your air conditioner will save you good money, too.

"A dirty coil reduces the system's ability to cool your home and causes the system to run longer, increasing your energy costs and shortening the life of your equipment," said the company in a statement. "A dirty coil can raise your bill by 30%."

According to Frank Alexander, of Alexander Heating and Air Conditioning in North Carolina, there are certain things you can do to determine if the coil in your air conditioner needs replacing.

The company's website says if a technician tells you that your coil needs replacing, he or she should be able to tell you exactly where the leak is as well. If the technician can't, you should be a little suspicious.

"Freon carries a lubricant and that residue is visible most times below the leak," writes Alexander on the site.

"It looks like dark wet spots, like burnt cooking oil. Most of the time this will be visible but it may be impossible to see it. Ask your technician how they determined the leak was in the coil. They should be able to tell you where the leak is."

Additionally, you should make sure the technician is using a Freon detector and not just going by what he or she thinks, says Alexander.

"Have the technician show that they have used a Freon detector and that detector has indicated a leak or soap bubbles and ask to see the leak with the soap bubbles," he says.

Another sign that your coil needs replacing says Alexander, is always having to add Freon to the air conditioner. When Freon leaks out of your air conditioning unit, it's a definite sign that your coil may need to be changed, he says.

Lubricating your system


Not having enough lubrication in your air conditioning unit is another reason it may not be working the way it should be.

Some experts say you may be able to add oil yourself, but you might need  a professional depending on how modern the AC's motor is. Newer motors may have sealed ports so you aren't able to add oil. You'll need to check your owners guide to verify. If you do find ports, turn the AC's power completely off and add five drops of electric motor oil.

Experts say not to use all-purpose oil, since it's not designed to lubricate your AC's bearings for a long period of time.

Regular maintenance

According to Interstate, one in five people perform maintenance on their air conditioning system themselves, and if the system does lack proper lubricant it could raise your electricity use by 5%.

In addition, the company says maintenance on your AC system twice a year will maintain up to 95% of its original efficiency and the cost it takes to keep it running properly will be made back quickly through lower electricity bills.

And central air conditioning units should last about 15 years, says Interstate.

"Maintenance doesn't cost, it pays," says the company. "Proper air conditioning maintenance can help your unit last decades." 

"On the flip-side, a neglected air conditioner loses roughly 5% of its efficiency each year that it operates without upkeep. So that green machine you bought to stay cool could start to function like the most inefficient thing on the market, if you fail to perform regular air conditioning maintenance."

Lastly, it's important to change or replace the AC's filter monthly, says Interstate. By doing so, the AC won't need to work as hard, which can save you money as well.

2011

Repairing A Leaky Bunn Coffeemaker

Complaints about Bunn coffeemakers springing leaks are not all that uncommon. In fact, ConsumerAffairs.com heard this week from Michelle, of Omaha, Neb., who expressed frustration with what she called the company's lack of response to her prioblem.

On Monday, July 4th I sent Bunn an email that while out of town for four days, my coffeemaker leaked on my counter top causing seepage in the seam and the Formica buckling as a result,” Michelle told ConsumerAffairs.com. “I have not even received the courtesy of a response. I have been in the retail industry for over 30 years and fully understand brand loyalty. I have even been on the buying end of appliances and a staunch advocate for Bunn, noting it is the best of the best.”

The coffeemaker leak develops after extended use and, as the video below demonstrates, can have a fairly simple, and inexpensive fix.

One word of caution: do-it-yourself repairs should only be attempted if you feel comfortable doing so, and only if the product warranty has expired. Working on any product that's still under warranty will void it. And of course, always unplug any electric device before trying to work on it.

Leaky Bunn coffeemakers appear to be easily repaired...

