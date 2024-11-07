Wolf Appliance recalls 44,000 ranges that can cause fires

Wolf Appliance has issued a recall for 44,000 dual fuel ranges with infrared griddles due to fire hazards. The range can short-circuit if liquids boil over or are spilled and turn on the griddle unexpectedly, posing a burn and fire hazard.

The firm has received 36 reports of griddles turning on. No injuries have been reported.

This recall involves Wolf Dual Fuel ranges with infrared griddles. The range is stainless steel and was sold in models measuring 36 inches, 48 inches and 60 inches wide with an oven door panel in white, black or stainless steel.

The serial and model numbers are printed on the rating plate underneath the top of the oven. The recalled ranges have serial numbers from 18517201 to 18868311.

The stoves were sold at home appliance stores nationwide from August 2020 through September 2024 for between $12,500 and $23,000.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ranges and contact Wolf Appliance to schedule a free repair in their home.

Consumers may contact Wolf Appliance at 800-200-7820 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, by e-mail at support@wolfappliance.com, or online at www.wolfappliance.com/recall or www.subzero-wolf.com and click on “Important Recall Information” at the bottom of the website for more information.