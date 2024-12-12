Stanley recalls 2.6 million travel mugs due to burn hazard

Stanley has issued a recall for 2.6 million Switchback and Trigger Action travel mugs because they pose a burn hazard. These mug's lid threads can shrink when exposed to heat and torque, causing the lid to detach during use.

Stanley has received 91 reports worldwide, including 16 in the U.S., of the recalled travel mugs’ lids detaching during use, resulting in 38 burn injuries worldwide, including two burn injuries in the U.S., with 11 consumers worldwide requiring medical attention.

The products were sold at Amazon.com, Walmart, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Target and other stores nationwide and online from June 2016 through December 2024 for between $20 and $50, depending on the model.

This recall involves all Stanley Switchback and Trigger Action stainless steel travel mugs sold in the United States. The recalled double-walled mugs were sold in a variety of colors including white, black and green, in 12 oz., 16 oz. and 20 oz. sizes with a polypropylene lid.

The Stanley logo appears on the front and bottom of the mug. The recalled mugs have one of the following product identification numbers printed on the bottom of the mug.

Here’s how to identify the recalled products

Name Size Product Identification Number Switchback 12 ounces 20-01437 16 ounces 20-01436, 20-02211 Trigger Action 12 ounces 20-02033, 20-02779, 20-02825 16 ounces 20-02030, 20-02745, 20-02957 20 ounces 20-02034, 20-02746

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled travel mugs and contact Stanley to receive a free replacement lid, including shipping.

Consumers may contact Stanley Toll-free at 866-792-5445 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.Stanley1913TMrecall.expertinquiry.com, or visit www.stanley1913.com and click on the corresponding link to submit a recall claim or obtain more information.