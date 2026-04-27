Feds report growing number of consumers have had electricity shut off

A growing number of U.S. households are losing electricity due to unpaid utility bills, according to a new federal report.

The data highlights persistent energy affordability challenges, especially for low-income families.

Experts warn the trend could worsen as energy costs and economic pressures remain elevated.

A new report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) is shedding light on the economic pressure facing a growing number of American households.

According to the agency’s report — the first of its kind — a significant share of U.S. households have experienced electricity shutoffs for non-payment in recent years. The report, based on nationwide survey data, underscores the financial strain many families face in keeping up with rising energy costs.

The EIA’s Residential Energy Consumption Survey indicates that millions of households reported either being disconnected from service or receiving a disconnection notice. While the exact figures vary by year and region, the data consistently show that lower-income households are disproportionately affected.

Electricity rates are rising

Energy affordability has become an increasing concern as utility prices climb and wages fail to keep pace. Households already struggling with rent, food, and healthcare expenses often face difficult trade-offs, with electricity bills sometimes falling behind.

Consumer advocates say the consequences of shutoffs go beyond inconvenience. Loss of power can mean spoiled food, unsafe indoor temperatures, and disruption to medical devices that rely on electricity.

The report also highlights disparities across demographic groups. Renters, households with children, and those relying on fixed incomes are more likely to experience energy insecurity. In some regions, extreme weather — both hot and cold — can intensify the risks associated with losing power.

Federal and state assistance programs, such as the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), aim to help vulnerable households cover utility costs. However, advocates argue that funding often falls short of meeting demand, leaving many without adequate support.

How to reduce electricity usage

With summer heat on the way, the problem could get worse. However, a few targeted changes can make a noticeable difference in electric bills.