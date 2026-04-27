Feds report growing number of consumers have had electricity shut off

A growing number of U.S. households are losing electricity due to unpaid utility bills, according to a new federal report.
The data highlights persistent energy affordability challenges, especially for low-income families.
Experts warn the trend could worsen as energy costs and economic pressures remain elevated.
A new report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) is shedding light on the economic pressure facing a growing number of American households.
According to the agency’s report — the first of its kind — a significant share of U.S. households have experienced electricity shutoffs for non-payment in recent years. The report, based on nationwide survey data, underscores the financial strain many families face in keeping up with rising energy costs.
The EIA’s Residential Energy Consumption Survey indicates that millions of households reported either being disconnected from service or receiving a disconnection notice. While the exact figures vary by year and region, the data consistently show that lower-income households are disproportionately affected.
Electricity rates are rising
Energy affordability has become an increasing concern as utility prices climb and wages fail to keep pace. Households already struggling with rent, food, and healthcare expenses often face difficult trade-offs, with electricity bills sometimes falling behind.
Consumer advocates say the consequences of shutoffs go beyond inconvenience. Loss of power can mean spoiled food, unsafe indoor temperatures, and disruption to medical devices that rely on electricity.
The report also highlights disparities across demographic groups. Renters, households with children, and those relying on fixed incomes are more likely to experience energy insecurity. In some regions, extreme weather — both hot and cold — can intensify the risks associated with losing power.
Federal and state assistance programs, such as the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), aim to help vulnerable households cover utility costs. However, advocates argue that funding often falls short of meeting demand, leaving many without adequate support.
How to reduce electricity usage
With summer heat on the way, the problem could get worse. However, a few targeted changes can make a noticeable difference in electric bills.
- Start with your thermostat. Setting it a few degrees higher (around 78°F when you’re home) can significantly reduce cooling costs. Pair that with a programmable or smart thermostat so temperatures automatically rise when you’re away.
- Use fans strategically. Ceiling or box fans help circulate air, making rooms feel cooler without lowering the thermostat. Just remember: fans cool people, not rooms — turn them off when you leave.
- Block out heat from the sun. Close blinds or curtains during the hottest parts of the day, especially on south- and west-facing windows. Blackout curtains or reflective shades can reduce indoor temperatures by several degrees.
- Limit heat-generating activities. Ovens, stoves, and dryers add extra warmth to your home. Try grilling outdoors, using a microwave, or running appliances like dishwashers and laundry machines at night.
- Seal and insulate. Small air leaks around windows, doors, or ductwork can let cool air escape. Weatherstripping and sealing gaps help your AC system work more efficiently.
- Maintain your cooling system. Replace or clean air filters regularly and keep vents unobstructed. If you have central air, an annual tune-up can improve efficiency and extend the system’s lifespan.
- Consider longer-term upgrades. Improving insulation, installing energy-efficient windows, or upgrading to a high-efficiency HVAC system can deliver lasting savings, especially in hotter climates.