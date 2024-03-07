Home and Living News

Complaints mount about Frigidaire oven doors
Tempered glass is not supposed to shatter when heated. But apparently, it doesWATE-TV in Knoxville, Tenn., reports the glass door of a Frigidaire oven…
Buying a house? How about a horror story or two from people who bought what they thought was their dream home that quickly turned into a nightmare when the…
New apartments and other multifamily buildings have eased rental prices in the U.S., but many more are needed to help tackle America's struggle with housin…
Hurricane season officially began June 1 and weather forecasters expect this season to be especially active with as many as 25 named storms. A number of st…
GE appliance maker sued over failing to share gas stove pollution risks
Drowning-related deaths are on the rise in the U.S., CDC reports
Planet Fitness raises its $10 membership plan price
Gas, propane stoves produce dangerous levels of nitrogen dioxide, study finds
For many consumers, the cost of moving has reached a ‘tipping point’
The cost of mailing a letter is going up again in July
Thinking of moving? These are the best states for singles.
Upcoming solar eclipse may lead to an increase in traffic accidents
Landlords' profits rise as housing affordability declines
Looks like there’s even more dangers lurking inside your home
Major appliances: They don’t make ‘em the way they used to.
Researching solar energy companies? Here's a good place to start.
Does your home need a security system?
Grieving families overcharged? FTC cracks down
Ever ask your utility company how you can lower your rate?
Putting off a home improvement project? This may be the time to get it done.
Do you live in one of the roachiest places in the U.S.?
Consumers express frustration with today’s appliances
Struggling with utility bills? Consumers offer some advice on how to rein that cost in.
Insurance claims and Halloween go hand in hand
USPS releases shipping deadlines for the holiday season
Solar energy expected to grow by 52% in 2023
USPS is preparing for an extra-busy 2023 holiday season
Solar costs rose in the first half of 2023, but are slowing
You’re doing laundry wrong and it’s costing you money
Here’s the best way to help Maui fire victims
Here's what a shopping cart full of groceries cost last month
Move over ground beef, here comes birria
Kiss your old incandescent one goodbye. A new lightbulb rule is in effect.
Crime is both down and up in the post-pandemic era
Americans with Disabilities Act celebrates its 33rd anniversary
Riding with Uber with a baby? Now you can get a car seat.
National survey reveals 45% of U.S. tap water may contain 'forever chemicals'
Does that snack contain THC? Feds are cracking down on companies that are allegedly deceiving consumers.
Planning a fireworks display? Here's how to stay safe.
Would you eat chicken produced in a lab? You’ll get the chance.
Summer has arrived with opportunities for fun -- and danger
As water purity issues grow, water filters appear to be improving
Fire extinguisher balls sold on Amazon may cause serious injury or death, CPSC warns
USPS proposes new shipping option that would reduce costs, improve reliability
With the swimming season on the way, here are some tips for staying safe at the pool
CPSC adopts rules to prevent furniture tip-over deaths
CPSC identifies another faulty CO/smoke detector
The USPS plans to raise prices for mailing services again
Tupperware sends up a distress flare
Do you know what to do to stay safe during a dangerous storm?
Carbon monoxide fatalities are on the rise, CPSC says
Thinking about buying a Ring protection system? You’ll now be paying for a monthly plan, too.
Two brands of digital CO detectors may not do their job, report finds
USDA will test mobile contactless payments for SNAP in five states
Buying a home? Thinking about a home warranty? Do you know all the ins and outs?
Counterfeit postage stamps are becoming an issue across the country
Want to fix your broken appliance? Good luck in getting any help from the manufacturer
Is the government really coming for your gas stove?
Space heaters and generators can keep you warm, but they carry risks
Which subscription services are you most likely to get rid of this year?
This might be a good year to do that home remodeling project
ConsumerAffairs’ readers picked these stories as the top 10 of 2022
Your utility bill a little high this month? Here's how to tame heating costs.
Where does your favorite fast food restaurant stand with other consumers?
Getting married soon? You can have a beautiful wedding on a budget
What's the safest way to preserve Thanksgiving leftovers?
Five products in your home that may be about to fail
Shopping for a mattress? Consumers rank the best companies
Despite what you may have heard, clocks are turning back this weekend
Cuddle up or pay up, America. Your utility bill could bite you where it hurts this winter.
Here are the cities that Orkin says have the worst rodent problem
Safety regulators warn about one brand of carbon monoxide detector
Renters can build credit through new Fannie Mae rent reporting program
Fast food restaurants making changes to speed up drive-thru times
New USPS postage rates are now in effect
Discriminatory housing practices may increase risk of heart disease, study finds
Tropical storm to hit Florida over the weekend as hurricane season begins in earnest
Consumers report costly issues with Lennox air conditioners
White House announces additional funding to help consumers pay energy bills
Postal delivery speeds to change May 1
Benjamin Moore ranks first with consumers doing interior paint jobs
Home improvement spending likely to rise this year, study finds
Most homeowners are postponing needed repairs, survey finds
Paint in short supply because of supply chain issues
Avoiding the color red can help you keep away mosquitoes, study finds
Consumers may not always want help sticking to New Year's resolutions, study finds
McDonald’s sales are up, but its costs will double this year
Gas stoves are bad for your health and the planet, study finds
How prepared are you if you suddenly become unemployed?
Devastating tornadoes in U.S. showcase the importance of disaster preparedness
Customer satisfaction with utility companies dipped in 2021, survey finds
Setting goals helps consumers maintain attention for longer periods of time
Chicago still has the worst rat problem, Orkin survey shows
Surging natural gas prices mean consumers could face an expensive winter
For fall painting chores, consumers find plenty to like about major brands
Amazon to hire 125,000 new workers in hundreds of places across the country
CFPB establishes mortgage servicing rule to prevent foreclosures as protections expire
U.S. airlines waive fees ahead of Tropical Storm Grace
Florida governor tells residents to prepare for Tropical Storm Fred
Window and patio door makers excel in J.D. Power’s home remodeling survey
Biden administration extends the eviction moratorium, but not for the entire country
House Democrats call for action to extend eviction moratorium
Mortgage servicers got high marks from consumers during the pandemic
Biden asks Congress to extend federal eviction ban
Moving homes to avoid natural disasters may be harder than you think
As Tropical Storm Elsa storms up the East Coast, are you prepared?
Home pool sales surge, leading to chlorine shortages and installation delays
CFPB offers tips to renters who will be affected by the end of the CDC eviction moratorium
Nearly 60% of buildings in the U.S. are vulnerable to natural disasters, study finds
People who moved to another city last year paid less for housing
Federal judge overturns CDC eviction ban six weeks before its expiration
CFPB issues new rule to strengthen eviction moratorium during COVID-19 pandemic
Consumer agency says consumers should stop using the Peloton Tread+ treadmill
Los Angeles to become largest U.S. city to offer guaranteed income for the poor
CDC extends halt on evictions through end of June
Miami takes dubious honor as city with most first-time termite treatments in 2020
Texas officials say high electric bills will be forgiven
Survey shows many consumer behaviors may have changed for good
Senators introduce bill aiming to make Daylight Saving Time permanent
Some Texas utility customers are getting bills for thousands of dollars
Frigid temperatures in Texas leave millions in the dark
States with stricter gun laws have fewer issues with youth gun violence, study finds
Biden extends eviction moratorium for renters
Consumers should focus on helping others for their New Year’s resolutions, study suggests
College towns and new tech hubs will lead the way in the post-pandemic world, new study suggests
Social holidays improve consumers' overall well-being, study finds
FTC outlines rules for temporary stop to evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic
Hurricane Eta weakens to a tropical storm, but it could still impact the Southeastern U.S.
Don’t forget to set your clocks back this weekend
Your goals align with your personality, study suggests
Officials extend moratorium on rental evictions through end of 2020
Moratorium on most foreclosures extended to end of 2020
Consumers are seeing higher residential electric bills during the pandemic
ADT will partner with Google to provide a new home security system
Home security systems undergo a shift due to COVID-19
Middle age is more stressful now than it was in the 90s, study suggests
Shorter, cooler wash cycles are better for the environment and make clothes last longer
Realtors’ group tries to discourage ‘pocket listings’ with new policies
House plants don’t improve indoor air quality, experts find
Bereaved consumers blindsided by newspapers’ high obituary prices
Orkin ranks the top cities for rat and mouse infestations
Cleaning with bleach in your home can release harmful air pollutants
California requires new garage door openers to be equipped with battery backup
Setting realistic goals can lead to better quality of life
Toxins from furniture and flooring found to linger in children's systems
Study finds a majority of U.S. homes have multiple allergens
Tips for keeping holiday waste down
Preparing your home for holiday visitors
One in five renters struggle to pay the rent
Popular home improvement projects on a budget
Why first-time homebuyers should be shopping now
How to prepare your home for trick-or-treaters
The ZIP codes millennials are devouring
Orkin lists America's ‘rattiest’ cities
Wait times for home renovation projects are on the rise
Zillow plans to offer 3D tours of houses and apartments
How first-time homebuyers can protect their budget
How to boost your home's appeal to sell in the fall and winter
How to boost your indoor air quality this Fall
Five outdoor home maintenance tasks to complete this fall
Five household chores to tackle before fall arrives
Simple ways to give your bathroom a facelift
Quick and easy tricks for eliminating household grime
What to do now to prepare your home for winter
Tips on choosing a color palette for your kitchen
Interior water leaks can be a homeowner's nightmare
Federal government rethinks stance that a potent new class of herbicides is 'safe for everyone'
The top five regrets according to home sellers
Five ways to improve indoor air quality in your home
How to make your backyard more inviting
New app guides homeowners who are remodeling
Home improvement mistakes first-time homeowners should avoid
The hidden costs of homeownership
8 clever tips to help take the stress out of cleaning
Decorating around black appliances
Signs you might not be ready to buy a house
How to cut energy costs when the mercury rises
What's included in your home purchase closing costs?
Improving your home's outdoor entertainment spaces
Texas study finds 'green' homes are worth more
Electric appliances becoming the 'new frontier' in climate change battle
Why you should stage your home if you want to sell it
Solar awnings provide shade -- and a tax credit
Home improvement projects that can boost the value of your home
Whirlpool refrigerator blamed for London fire that killed 79
Cleaning and caring for your home’s deck
Taking a picture of sentimental items could help you de-clutter
Eight ways to make your home sell faster
5 natural ways to control pests in and around your home
Vacationing this summer? Here are a few ways to prepare your home
Two ways awnings can add value to your home
How to trim summer energy costs
Everyone wants to be a pioneer in the fight for boxed mattress dominance
Tips for planning your next move
LG rolls out Google Home-enabled smart appliances
What consumers need to know about identity theft
Why your home warranty is another important home-buying decision
Why no one is buying your home
One key to identity theft is in your pocket or purse
How to find a dog-friendly neighborhood
The cost of moving to a larger home with an additional bedroom
Three ideas to brighten up your home on a budget
Safety tips to keep in mind during garage sale season
Home improvements that yield the biggest ROI
Home selling tips for pet owners
Flame retardants suspected in rising thyroid cancer rate
Spring cleaning outdoors – tips for waking up your garden
Making home safer for loved ones with dementia
EPA approves drift-prone, toxic industrial weed killer on basis that all farmers will follow instruction label
How a home energy audit can help you save money
Painting tips to help a home sell faster
What to do to protect your home from hail
Lowe's launches new VR experience to help DIYers
Man dies when garden stool collapses
How to prepare your home for the spring selling season
Australian boxing fans in trouble for Facebook livestreaming
Trump cuts mortgage aid to home buyers
Millennials have modest goals for homeownership, survey finds
How to save on your electric bill if you're traveling for the holidays
Do your smoke detectors need to be replaced? Here's how to tell
Traveling this holiday season? Here's what to do to protect your home
Want to know if someone died in your house? This website can help you find out
Modsy lets you see furniture in your home before you buy it
See how your room would look painted in a different color with Prestige ColorPic
Feds warn of safety issues with Samsung washing machines
Samsung washers blamed in series of fires
Hurricane forecast up slightly for this year
Which garden hoses contain the highest levels of toxic chemicals?
Allstate plans big car insurance rate hike in Georgia
Installing a metal roof qualifies homeowners for a $500 tax credit
iRobot introduces a tiny, floor-cleaning robot that loves small spaces
Can you create a reclaimed wood accent wall in under an hour?
Microwaves: a fire hazard in your kitchen
New USPS program lets you see your junk mail before you get it
Leaking water heaters can cause massive damage
University engineers develop way to tornado-proof any home
Sellers beware: eBay will give your identifying information to anyone who bids on your auctions
Air conditioner maintenance tips
Tennessee HOA pays $156,000 to settle disability-discrimination lawsuit
Lumber Liquidators pulls China flooring; Lowe's pulls Tecsun products
California HOA still requires lawns in the middle of a drought
Garage door remotes tops on a burglar's list
Front-loader or top-loader -- which is better?
Things to consider when buying a lawn mower
Appliances really don't last as long as they used to
Are you ignoring your septic tank?
Here's a list of ways around Keurig 2.0 machine restrictions
Can fast food stores really pay their people $15 an hour?
How to deal with a hostile boss
What happens when the pipes freeze
Homeowners' association sues residents for parking their pickup in their driveway
Detergent manufacturers wish you'd waste more detergent
Opossum may drive your dog to distraction but they're great for your garden
Antibacterial soap makers lather up to fight regulations
Air-conditioning: necessity or expensive luxury?
Smoke alarms are getting longer-lived batteries
From religious discrimination to pointless paint jobs: it's HOA roundup time
Deregulated energy providers: are they a good deal?
Home inspectors: who are they working for?
HOA laws make life easy for burglars
Six steps to preventing identity theft of the deceased
Consumer Reports picks the best LED bulbs
Choosing a washer: front load or top load?
Consumers: KitchenAid dishwashers keep washing out
Buying into an HOA leads to buyer's remorse
Honoring the best of the worst: the greatest-hits list for bad HOAs
New refrigerators have more features and doors
Washout reviews for Whirlpool Cabrio washers and dryers
ADT Security loves customers too much to let them leave
"Flushable" wipes fouling up the waterworks
Samsung, LG, Sub-Zero do well in J.D. Power appliance ratings
Agitator-free LG, Kenmore washers shaking up consumers
Today's inkjet printers give new meaning to 'disappearing ink'
How to get the most out of your air conditioner this summer
Replacing your home's heat pump
Web advertisers attack Mozilla for protecting consumers' privacy
Things that can go wrong with self-storage units
Things to remember when using the microwave
Liberty Mutual loses aftermarket parts dispute with West Virginia
Samsung, LG "dumped" low-priced washing machines in U.S., Commerce Department finds
Danger: popping a Champagne cork is no joke
10 ways to lower your holiday electric bills
New security system uses smartphone to control doors and gates
Pyrex dispute explodes into federal court
Black & Decker Coffee Makers Brew Up a Lot of Problems for Consumers
Bonded Leather Sofas vs. Genuine Leather - What's the Difference?
Power4Home: Is Building A Home Solar Power System This Easy?
Riddex Plus Pest Repeller -- The 21st Century Bug Zapper?
Did You Know You Could Still Become a Landowner for Free?
Suit: LG Refrigerator Lights Won't Turn Off
Rena Ware Agrees to Refund More Than $600,000 to California Consumers
'Hope for Homeowners' Program Offers Faster Relief than Wall Street Bailout
'House Stealing' Scam Combines Identity Theft, Mortgage Fraud
Winter Months Increase Radon Danger
Ohio Settles With Craftmatic For $425,000
High Foreclosure Rates the Dark Side of a Hot Real-Estate Market
New York Takes On Predatory Real Estate Scams
Class Action Suit Names Home Depot, Lowe's, Monogram Credit Card Bank
A Statement from Hy Cite Corporation, Royal Prestige Cookware
Renting A House or Apartment - The Move-In Checklist
TruGreen Chemlawn - What To Do
Hey Jim! - Questions about Driveways for a Home Improvement Contractor
