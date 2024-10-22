Home and Living News

People moving out of state fell sharply in 2023
People moving out of state sharply dropped in 2023 after it became harder to get jobs working from home.Nearly 7.6 million people aged 1 year and older…
When natural disasters happen, social media platforms like Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) can be useful for sharing information. However, rescue workers…
Headlines have focused on home insurers pulling out of California and Florida, but there are 15 other states that are facing an "imminent" homeowners insur…
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced discounted phone and internet service for victims of Hurricanes Milton and Helene through the Lifelin…
Don't relax yet: Hurricane season has weeks to go
Home leasebacks look attractive, but the looks can be deceiving
Hurricane Milton: The other shoe drops
'Unauthorized activity on the network,' ADT reports
Where Helene victims can go for help rebuilding their homes and lives
Most homes flooded by Helene lack flood insurance
Hurricane Helene's effects will surge across the nation
Zillow adding climate risk data and insurance info to for-sale listings
This one appliance can make your kitchen a more dangerous place
Invitation Homes accused of deceiving renters, charging junk fees
California homeowners face 34% increase in Allstate premiums
Summer will be back before you know it -- get ready now to beat the heat
How to blur your home on Google Maps to deter burglars
Homeowners face insurance drought as storms, fires, floods rev up
Couch covers making a comeback? Survey reveals furniture fails on epic scale.
Here's how dangerous it is to buy a home without a termite inspection
GE appliance maker sued over failing to share gas stove pollution risks
Drowning-related deaths are on the rise in the U.S., CDC reports
Planet Fitness raises its $10 membership plan price
Gas, propane stoves produce dangerous levels of nitrogen dioxide, study finds
For many consumers, the cost of moving has reached a ‘tipping point’
Does your home need a security system?
Consumers express frustration with today’s appliances
USPS releases shipping deadlines for the holiday season
Crime is both down and up in the post-pandemic era
Americans with Disabilities Act celebrates its 33rd anniversary
Riding with Uber with a baby? Now you can get a car seat.
National survey reveals 45% of U.S. tap water may contain 'forever chemicals'
Thinking about buying a Ring protection system? You’ll now be paying for a monthly plan, too.
Counterfeit postage stamps are becoming an issue across the country
Where does your favorite fast food restaurant stand with other consumers?
Home pool sales surge, leading to chlorine shortages and installation delays
Consumers are seeing higher residential electric bills during the pandemic
How to boost your home's appeal to sell in the fall and winter
Painting tips to help a home sell faster
What to do to protect your home from hail
Do your smoke detectors need to be replaced? Here's how to tell
See how your room would look painted in a different color with Prestige ColorPic
Allstate plans big car insurance rate hike in Georgia
Installing a metal roof qualifies homeowners for a $500 tax credit
iRobot introduces a tiny, floor-cleaning robot that loves small spaces
New USPS program lets you see your junk mail before you get it
Tennessee HOA pays $156,000 to settle disability-discrimination lawsuit
Garage door remotes tops on a burglar's list
Front-loader or top-loader -- which is better?
Here's a list of ways around Keurig 2.0 machine restrictions
Can fast food stores really pay their people $15 an hour?
What happens when the pipes freeze
Homeowners' association sues residents for parking their pickup in their driveway
Consumers: KitchenAid dishwashers keep washing out
Honoring the best of the worst: the greatest-hits list for bad HOAs
Web advertisers attack Mozilla for protecting consumers' privacy
Bonded Leather Sofas vs. Genuine Leather - What's the Difference?
