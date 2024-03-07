Class Action and Legal News

Costco sued for toxic chemicals in its baby wipes
Feds cite jewelry seller after it refuses to recall children’s bracelets
Supreme Court rejects bid to defund the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
TikTok sues U.S. government over ban
Philips agrees to $1.1 billion settlement for faulty CPAP machines
FTC refunds 117,000 Ring customers after privacy settlement
Walmart shoppers could be eligible for $500 in company's settlement
Does Verizon Wireless owe you $100? There's not much time to find out.
ConsumerAffairs is linked to new Supreme Court Internet freedom cases. Here’s how.
Does Walmart owe you money? It might.
Verizon is starting to send out $100 million in settlement checks
Are you eligible for Google's $700 million Play Store settlement?
Some Family Dollar shoppers are getting gift cards in rat settlement
The FTC may be trying to find you to send you money
Fly on Spirit? Buy sheets from Macy’s? Vape with a Juul? You may be due some money.
Did you finance your car with Toyota Motor Credit? They may owe you money.
Lawsuit claims UnitedHealth uses flawed AI to deny needed treatment
You could be on the receiving end of Chick-fil-A's $4.4 million settlement
A check for $12 to $50 is yours if you use certain 'recycling bags'
Burger King sued over the size of the Whopper
CVS agrees to $3.8 million settlement for lidocaine products
Delta passengers denied refunds for canceled flights are getting paid
Sitting on an expired gift card? You have options, including a possible class action lawsuit.
Lawsuit claims school uniforms from The Children's Place contain 'forever chemicals’
You have less than a month to get in on Facebook’s $725 million settlement
If you got illegal robocalls from DirecTV you could receive hundreds of dollars
Here’s how to claim your share of Google’s $23 million settlement
FTC probes infant formula makers suspected of anti-competitive activity
Was your Hyundai or Kia stolen? You probably have money coming to you.
Are you a Bank of America customer? You may have money coming to you
If you’re a SmileDirectClub, AT&T, or Discover Credit Card customer there may be ready cash waiting for you
Many IKEA customers could benefit from a class-action settlement
Here’s how to claim your share of Facebook’s $725 million privacy suit settlement
JUUL agrees to a $462 million settlement with six states
Who will share in Johnson & Johnson’s proposed $8.9 billion talc settlement?
Ohio attorney general calls pharmacy benefit managers ‘gangsters’
FTC finalizes settlement sending $425 million to Fortnite players
If you play video games or bought XTEND power drinks, you may have some money coming
Investors who lost money in the Stanford Ponzi scheme are getting some money back
Some negative effects of fiberglass in mattresses continue to be reported
A new lawsuit claims one of the biggest liquor brands in the U.S. is misleading the public
Attention, AT&T customers: Did you have an 'unlimited data' plan? You might be due some money.
Invisalign charges SmileDirectClub made false claims about care from real dentists in its ads
Apple is among the latest businesses to settle class-action lawsuits
Here’s how to claim your share of the multimillion-dollar Fortnite settlement
Wells Fargo fined $3.7 billion, with $2 billion going to customers
These five companies are paying $16.8 million to settle class-action lawsuits
Hertz agrees to pay $168 million to settle charges it falsely accused customers of car theft
Are you eligible for compensation under these five class-action settlements?
Consumers will share in Experian’s $22.5 million class action settlement
There’s a pile of money waiting for consumers as part of class action settlements regarding baby formula and margaritas
Some Vonage customers may get a cut of a $100 million fine
Geico, Humana, J&J, and PBM Nutrionals agree to class action settlements
Consumers can get free hamburgers to as much as $3,500 in settlements from GE, Toyota and others
Are you a T-Mobile, Subaru, AT&T, Chrysler, DirecTV, GEICO, Avis customer? They may have some money for you.
Subaru agrees to class-action settlement over battery defect
How to find out if you will get anything from T-Mobile’s $350 million data breach settlement
Court shuts down alleged sham mortgage relief operation
Chipotle to pay $20 million to resolve worker violations claims
CFPB fines Hyundai $19 million for widespread mistakes in credit reporting
T-Mobile agrees to $350 million data breach settlement
FTC may set new rules for internet influencers
Consumer sues candy maker over a chemical used in Skittles
FDA claims honey products are actually erectile dysfunction drugs
FTC takes action against Harley-Davidson and Westinghouse over 'right to repair' failures
Terminated Tesla employees file lawsuit against the U.S. automaker
Ford to pay $19.2 million settlement over fuel economy claims
Twitter pays $150 million fine for failing to protect consumer data
District of Columbia sues Mark Zuckerberg over privacy issues related to Cambridge Analytica
TurboTax parent company to pay $141 million to customers in settlement
D.C. Attorney General sues Grubhub over hidden fees and other issues
FTC charges HomeAdvisor of misrepresenting leads to businesses
Former customers sue Hertz over claims of false arrests
Navient to pay $1.7 billion to settle allegations of expensive and predatory loans
JPMorgan fined $200 million for avoiding SEC scrutiny
Judge throws out Perdue Pharma opioid settlement
SEC still investigating Tesla solar panels two years after whistleblower report
Senators demand changes to consumer laws to prevent counterfeit and harmful products
States launch investigation into Instagram’s effect on teens
FTC redoubles efforts to crack down on corporate crime
Ohio accuses Meta of securities fraud and deceiving the public
Subway faces new lawsuit claiming its tuna isn’t really tuna
Uber faces lawsuit for charging ‘wait time fees’ to passengers with disabilities
Chick-fil-A customers sue the chain over claims of deceitful delivery costs
State officials ask regulators to stop Postal Service slowdown
Peloton in hot water with government regulators over mishandling of Tread+ recall
FTC refiles its antitrust suit against Facebook
Crypto traders seek damages after suffering losses tied to Binance service outage
Apple ordered to pay $300 million in latest patent dispute ruling
Mexico sues U.S. gun companies over claims of fueling violence
Zoom agrees to $85 million settlement over user privacy violations
GM sues Ford over the name of its driver-assist package
DOJ investigates possible bank fraud by Tether executives
FTC says it will enforce ‘right to repair’
Opioid manufacturers and distributors strike multi-billion dollar deal to end lawsuits
Federal appeals court says CDC can continue imposing safety protocols on cruise ships
Delta pilot sues airline for allegedly stealing his app idea
CPSC sues Amazon over ‘defective and dangerous’ products on its website
Norwegian Cruise Lines files lawsuit against Florida over its vaccine passport ban
FTC cracks down on companies for helping student debt relief scammers
Fifteen states sign Purdue Pharma’s $4.5 billion opioid bankruptcy deal
German automakers fined $1 billion for colluding to curb emissions technology
Robinhood hit with record-breaking fine from Wall Street regulator
Judge dismisses antitrust suits against Facebook
Johnson & Johnson agrees to $230 million opioid settlement
U.K. to investigate Amazon and Google over failure to remove fake product reviews
Tesla customer sues company for imposing ‘Supercharger fees’
Lab test of Subway’s tuna sandwiches fails to find tuna DNA
State attorneys general oppose USPS plan to slow mail delivery
European Union goes after Google for abusing its ad tech power
FTC takes action against operators of a ‘Blessing Loom’ scam
New Florida law requires gas stations to crack down on ‘skimmers’
Health insurer Centene pays $143 million to settle PBM disputes
FTC fines promoter of bogus COVID-19 ‘treatment’ plan
Biden signs order revoking Trump’s ban on TikTok and other Chinese-owned apps
FBI, Australian authorities infiltrate messaging app used by criminals in giant sting operation
FTC to provide $172 million in refunds to victims of Progressive Leasing’s marketing practices
Two Elon Musk tweets have violated SEC settlement agreement
Supreme Court rejects Johnson & Johnson’s appeal of talc powder verdict
FTC sues Frontier Communications over failure to deliver promised internet speeds
FTC sends $59 million in refunds to victims of opioid treatment scheme
Snap ordered to face lawsuit claiming negligence in the deaths of three teenagers
Congressional leaders look to reverse SCOTUS decision limiting the FTC
Supreme Court takes away FTC’s ability to provide restitution to defrauded consumers
Baby food company hit with lawsuit over heavy metals found in its products
EU reportedly considers legal action over AstraZeneca vaccine delivery issues
FTC cracks down on company claiming its supplements treat COVID-19
Olive Garden parent company hit with lawsuit over wages
Florida governor sues CDC over no sail order
Google seals Supreme Court victory over Oracle in landmark software case
FTC settles with fish oil supplement company over false health claims
Supreme Court sides with Facebook over unwanted text notification lawsuit
FTC sending out $6.5 million refunds to Fashion Nova customers
FDA warns two companies about selling unapproved CBD-containing products
Arkansas AG sues Walgreens for its role in fueling the opioid crisis
Purdue Pharma proposes larger settlement to exit bankruptcy
Google faces lawsuit over tracking complaints in Chrome ‘Incognito’ mode
Facebook files motions to have government antitrust complaints dismissed
Twitter sues Texas attorney general, claiming retaliation for banning Trump
Texas electricity cooperative files for bankruptcy due to $1.8 billion bill
TikTok agrees to pay $92 million to settle massive class-action lawsuit
Texas woman sues electric company after her bill was nearly $10,000 following winter storm
Congress holds hearing into last month’s GameStop volatility
GameStop stock surge reportedly under investigation for possible manipulation
CFPB investigates Venmo over its debt collections practices
McKinsey & Company to pay $573 settlement over its role in the opioid epidemic
Bayer proposes $2 billion fund to pay for future Roundup claims
Subway refutes lawsuit that claims its tuna salad has no actual tuna
Tesla accuses former employee of stealing company secrets
Toyota reaches $180 million settlement over Clean Air Act violations
Gig drivers in California file lawsuit to repeal Prop 22 ballot measure
Ten states file antitrust suit against Google
General Electric agrees to pay $200 million to settle SEC charges of misleading investors
Chick-fil-A files lawsuit against chicken suppliers for alleged price-fixing
DOJ sues Facebook for discriminating against U.S. workers
Google accused of violating labor laws by monitoring workers
Home Depot settles 2014 data breach for $17.5 million
T-Mobile agrees to pay $200 million to settle Sprint’s Lifeline abuse allegations
Turning the tables, Walmart sues the government over opioid policies
Some state attorneys general say Purdue’s opioid settlement is too lenient
Purdue Pharma to plead guilty to three felony charges under settlement with Justice Department
Justice Department sues Google over antitrust concerns
Pilgrim’s Pride reportedly will plead guilty to chicken price-fixing charges
Apple sues recycling partner for reselling more than 100,000 devices it was hired to dismantle
FTC issues refunds to consumers who purchased ‘miracle’ pain supplement
FTC settles with marketing company over deceptive negative option practices
Antitrust suit against Google appears increasingly likely
New York files fraud complaint against Johnson & Johnson’s opioid marketing
Blue Bell Creameries pays record fine over listeria contamination in products
FTC antitrust suit against Facebook could come before end of year
Pentagon claims that Microsoft is still worthy of $10 billion JEDI cloud contract
Federal judge stops Education Department from channeling pandemic aid from public schools to private schools
Feds indict another generic drug company on price-fixing charges
TikTok files lawsuit against U.S. government over potential ban
TD Bank to pay $122 million to settle charges related to overdraft fees
Michigan is reportedly preparing a settlement in the Flint water crisis case
States seeking more than $26 billion to settle opioid addiction charges
New York state files lawsuit against major egg producer for price gouging during COVID-19
Twitter hack ringleader owns more than $3 million in cryptocurrency
FTC accuses MyLife of deceptive sales tactics
Vegan suit against Burger King’s Impossible Whopper dismissed
Judge gives final approval to Facebook’s record privacy settlement
Boeing hit with a $336 million lawsuit over failure to complete 737 MAX order
Delta Air Lines faces class-action suit over refusal to honor monetary refunds
Toyota Prius and Camry braking systems at the center of new lawsuit
FTC to send refunds to Office Depot customers who were tricked into buying repair products
New York drops its merger lawsuit against T-Mobile and Sprint
SEC goes after Tesla again, this time on finances
Jury orders Johnson & Johnson to pay $750 million in damages in talc cancer case
FTC cracks down on comparison shopping site over fake reviews and deceptive rankings
Facebook pays $550 million to settle its facial recognition lawsuit
FTC and state of New York sue Martin Shkreli for alleged drug price-fixing
The FTC paid $232 million to defrauded consumers in 2019
Center for Food Safety sues USDA over new pork inspection rules
Cruise line faces fine from FTC over illegal robocall operation
HSBC Bank pays $2.4 million to settle class action over spam calls
University of Phoenix to pay $191 million to settle charges that it deceived students
TikTok accused of transferring private user data to servers in China
New Jersey labor department says Uber must pay nearly $650 million in taxes
Shopify complaints mount from online retailers and consumers
Facebook agrees to pay $645,000 fine over Cambridge Analytica scandal
FTC goes after ‘stalking app’ developers
Lifelock customers to receive $31 million in refunds following FTC settlement
For-profit college settles FTC charges for $30 million
Dollar General, Dollar Tree, and Family Dollar fined $1.2 million for selling obsolete and expired products
Google set to be fined over YouTube’s violation of children’s privacy law
Investment broker pleads guilty to swindling elderly New Jersey couple
Consumers who paid to lower their credit card interest rate are getting refunds
States sue generic drug makers, claiming a conspiracy to fix prices
Dating apps removed from Apple Store and Google Play over use by children
Government agencies come together to tackle online drug trafficking
Second jury finds glyphosate in Roundup caused cancer
Johnson & Johnson shares drop after jury delivers $29 million verdict over baby powder and lung cancer
MIT professors claim Ford stole technology for its F-Series truck line
Facebook accused of tricking kids into spending thousands on free-to-play games
Pulte Homes settles construction complaint with Florida attorney general
I’m sorry you feel that way: What corporations refused to apologize for in 2018
Class action lawsuit claims Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase sold personal consumer info
FDA charges dietary supplements containing tianeptine are illegal drugs
Yahoo to pay $50 million to victims of 2013 data breach
Bird, Lime, and other dockless scooters are unsafe, lawsuit claims
Johnson & Johnson threatens legal action after researchers criticize company’s hip implant research
Supreme Court decision could pave the way for legal sports betting
Federal judge finalizes $25 million Trump University settlement
State governments take on drug companies to curb rising prices
Nestle's Poland Spring seeks dismissal of class action lawsuit
What to know about the class action suits against Equifax
Aetna faces legal action after revealing customers' HIV information
California jury awards $417 million in talcum powder cancer case
Lawsuit claims Poland Spring water doesn't come from springs
Spokeo loses latest round in long-running privacy court battle
Nissan reaches class action settlement in Takata airbag case
House panel recommends contempt citation against consumer watchdog
State officials join fight to preserve consumers' right to sue
Coke banishes Coke Zero, introduces Coke Zero Sugar
House votes to block CFPB's anti-arbitration rule
Judge removes some plaintiffs in Missouri Essure case
Consumer bureau issues rule restoring right to file class actions
Remington rifle settlement doesn't do the job, states argue
Judge grants final approval of $7.5 million settlement between Uber and former drivers
NY AG settles with scouting company over deceptive practices
Former Starkist executive pleads guilty to price-fixing
Consumers misidentified as terrorists win $60 million verdict
Whole Foods class action over food weights finds second life
Bumble Bee pleads guilty, others may be drawn into price-fixing scandal
Dollar General motor oil dangerous to modern cars, suit alleges
EpiPen class action a test case for controlling drug prices: lawyer
Comcast class action dismissed but not dead yet
Netgear cable modem subject of class action suit
Class action filed against Tesla over vehicle safety features
Class action suit claims BlackRock mismanaged employees' retirement funds
Class action charges EpiPen maker colluded to raise prices 574%
Trump University class-action complicated by claimant objection
Ex-Trump University students getting big class action payouts
Class action claims Windows 10 upgrade damaged computers
Harbor Freight settles class action over misleading sales tactics
Maine dairy company may pay millions due to an omitted Oxford comma
Standard Innovation settles class action over alleged vibrator data collection
Audible class action accuses company of using bait and switch tactics and false advertising
NCAA class action settlement moves closer to approval
Class action claims U.S. military denies full disability benefits
Class action says Sprint didn't come through with promised deal
MyPillow puts health claims to rest in settling California lawsuit
Class action alleges Costco charged illegal sales tax on toilet paper
Blue Buffalo class action settlement instructions
Blue Buffalo to pay $32 million to settle lawsuits by pet owners
Honda faces class action over soy-based electrical wiring
Lowe's to pay $1.1 million to consumers for overcharging on flooring installation services
Judge rejects HOA's attempt to impose fines and jail time over backyard swingset
Facebook rewrites and sort-of updates its privacy policies, again
Johnson & Johnson seeks to dismiss class-action talcum powder suit
Gap and Banana Republic sued over outlet-store offerings
California law protects drought-stricken homeowners from HOAs
Lawsuit alleges Better Business Bureau is a "Mafia-like racket"
Class-Action Suit Targets Moldy GE Washing Machines
Parents Sue Disney for Scalding-Hot Nacho Cheese
Lawsuit: Overstock.com Misrepresents Prices
Suit Claims BMW Airbags Defective
Johnson & Johnson Pushed Drugs on Seniors, Suit Alleges
Bill Me Later Charges Illegal Interest Rates, Class Action Says
Skype Settles Credit Expiration Class Action
Class Action: MetroPCS's Unlimited International Calling Is Anything But
'Millionaire University' Sued For Allegedly Scamming Students
Class Action Alleges that GE Microwaves Have Control Panel Defect
Chinese Lawsuit Claims Toxins in American Soap, Shampoo
Trilegiant Settles Class Action for $25 Million
Comcast Sued Over Internet Blocking
Plaintiff Power Not Dead Yet: Consumer Class Actions Roll On Despite Congressional Assault
States Oppose IRS Plan to Loosen Privacy Rules on Taxpayers' Returns
Fast Cash Loans Charged with Illegal Practices
