Android users set to receive a share of Google’s $135 million settlement

Millions of Android users in the U.S. may qualify for a payment from Google’s $135 million class-action settlement over allegations the company used customers’ cellular data without consent.

The settlement covers people who used Android devices on cellular networks between Nov. 12, 2017, and the date the settlement receives final approval.

Eligible users generally do not need to submit a traditional claim form, but they are encouraged to select a payment method online to ensure they receive compensation.

Google users who owned Android devices in the past could soon receive money from a $135 million class-action settlement tied to allegations the company secretly consumed customers’ cellular data in the background.

The lawsuit, Taylor v. Google LLC, accused Google of programming Android devices to send information to the company even when phones were idle, apps were closed, and users were not actively interacting with their devices.

Plaintiffs claimed those background transmissions used customers’ paid cellular data without permission. Google denied wrongdoing but agreed to settle the case to avoid prolonged litigation.

Who qualifies for payment?

The settlement applies to people in the United States who used an Android mobile device to access the internet over a cellular network at any point from Nov. 12, 2017, through the date of final approval of the settlement.

According to settlement details, more than 100 million Android users could qualify. However, California residents covered under a separate lawsuit known as Csupo v. Google LLC are excluded from this settlement.

How much money could users receive?

Individual payments are expected to be relatively small because of the large number of eligible users. Reports estimate most people could receive roughly $1 to $1.50, although payments are capped at $100 per person depending on participation levels and court-approved deductions for legal fees and administrative costs.

How to file a claim

Unlike many class-action settlements, eligible users generally do not need to submit a formal claim form. Instead, the settlement administrator plans to identify eligible users through Google account information and distribute payments automatically.

Users are encouraged to visit the official settlement website, FederalCellularClassAction.com, to select a preferred payment method. Available options include PayPal, Venmo, Zelle, ACH direct deposit and virtual prepaid Mastercard.

Settlement administrators said users who do not select a payment method could still receive payment automatically, but they risk delays or unsuccessful delivery attempts.

Important deadlines

The deadline to object to or opt out of the settlement is May 29, 2026. The court’s final approval hearing is scheduled for June 23, 2026. Payments would be distributed after final approval and resolution of any appeals.

As part of the agreement, Google also agreed to make changes to disclosures explaining how Android devices use cellular data in the background.