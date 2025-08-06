Chemical giants to pay $875M in New Jersey PFAS settlement

Companies to pay $875 million over 25 years to resolve PFAS pollution claims in New Jersey

Settlement adds to growing list of billion-dollar payouts tied to toxic “forever chemicals”

Chemours, DuPont, and Corteva to begin payments in 2026; $16.5M covers off-site contamination

In one of the largest state-level environmental settlements to date, Chemours, DuPont, and Corteva have agreed to pay $875 million to the state of New Jersey over 25 years to resolve claims tied to pollution from PFAS, the toxic substances widely known as “forever chemicals.”

The agreement settles state allegations that the three companies contaminated New Jersey’s environment and drinking water with PFAS, a class of manmade chemicals that do not break down in nature or the human body. The payments — with a present value of roughly $500 million before taxes — will begin no earlier than January 1, 2026, the companies said in a joint statement.

Under the terms:

Chemours will pay 50% of the settlement

DuPont will cover 35.5%

Corteva will pay the remaining 14.5%

The settlement includes $16.5 million specifically allocated to PFAS contamination not linked to the companies’ operating sites, signaling a broader scope of environmental harm.

PFAS litigation continues to grow

This is not the first time these firms have faced scrutiny over PFAS contamination. In 2023, the same trio settled similar claims with the state of Ohio for $110 million, and also paid $1.19 billion to settle a sweeping national lawsuit with U.S. water providers. That year, chemical giant 3M agreed to a $10.3 billion settlement for widespread PFAS pollution in public water systems.

PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) are used in everything from non-stick cookware to firefighting foams and industrial products. But their resistance to breakdown has turned them into a major environmental and public health concern. Linked to cancer, hormonal disorders, and developmental issues, PFAS have now become the focus of sweeping regulatory reforms and legal action across the U.S.

More legal action expected

Experts say the New Jersey deal is likely just the beginning of more state-led action. With new federal regulations on PFAS in drinking water and a deeper understanding of the chemical’s long-term effects, more lawsuits and multibillion-dollar settlements are expected.

New Jersey, one of the first states to aggressively regulate PFAS, has repeatedly sued chemical manufacturers over alleged contamination. Monday’s settlement provides a significant financial commitment to cleaning up decades of pollution — but for many impacted communities, the legal and environmental fight over PFAS is far from over.