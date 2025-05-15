Consumers warned to avoid Chinese faucets sold on Amazon

CPSC warns consumers to stop using specific Amazon-sold faucets that leach harmful lead into drinking water.

Four Chinese-manufactured faucet brands found in violation; no recalls initiated by manufacturers.

Consumers urged to check purchases, follow safety protocols, and report hazardous products to CPSC.



The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is urging Americans to immediately stop using a series of kitchen and bathroom faucets sold through Amazon.com after tests revealed dangerously high levels of lead that can leach into drinking water.

These products, which CPSC said pose a significant threat to public health, especially for infants, young children, and pregnant women, have not been recalled by the manufacturers despite CPSC warnings.

The affected faucets are:

VESLA HOME Kitchen Faucet, sold by VESLA HOME

KZH Bathroom Faucet, sold by Yajie Sanitaryware

CEINOL Bathroom Faucet, sold by CEINOL-USA

Rainsworth Bathroom Faucet, sold by Le Chang SANITARY

All four brands were manufactured in China and sold online for between $30 and $70. According to CPSC, these faucets often lack identifiable branding and do not carry safety certifications required to ensure they meet U.S. health standards.

Health risks and regulatory action

Lead exposure through drinking water is particularly dangerous for vulnerable populations, with potential consequences including cognitive impairments, attention-related disorders, and lower IQ.

In response to these findings, CPSC has initiated an enforcement sweep targeting unsafe plumbing products. Despite repeated attempts, none of the Chinese manufacturers have agreed to implement an acceptable recall of the toxic faucets.

“This Commission will not hesitate to warn Americans when necessary,” said CPSC Acting Chairman Peter Feldman, in a statement. “CPSC is taking extraordinary steps to protect Americans from toxic faucets that threaten our children.”

Earlier this week, the CPSC accelerated its public warning process by issuing a formal health and safety finding, emphasizing the urgent nature of the threat. Officials confirmed that further enforcement actions against additional companies are expected in the coming days.

What to do

CPSC strongly recommends that consumers:

Stop using the identified faucets immediately and dispose of them.

If use is unavoidable before replacement, run the faucet water for 15 seconds before consuming.

Look for replacements labeled as compliant with NSF/ANSI Standard 61, which ensures minimal lead content.

Use only cold water for drinking, cooking, or preparing baby formula — boiling water does not remove lead.

Flush faucets routinely and clean or replace faucet aerators to reduce lead particle buildup.

Test your water by contacting your local health department or visiting epa.gov/safewater for guidance.

Consumers who believe they have been affected or wish to report injuries or defects should file a report at www.SaferProducts.gov.

