'Click-to-Cancel' bill targets subscription traps, replaces rule squashed by court

New bill would make it as easy to cancel a subscription as it is to sign up.

Backs a blocked FTC rule aimed at reining in deceptive cancellation practices.

Consumer advocates call it a “commonsense” step to protect Americans from corporate tricks.

U.S. Rep. Brad Sherman (D-Calif.) today introduced the Click-to-Cancel Act of 2025, a bill designed to eliminate the frustrating barriers many consumers face when trying to cancel online subscriptions.

The legislation would codify a Federal Trade Commission rule that was recently blocked in court. That rule sought to require businesses to make subscription cancellations as straightforward as the signup process, a move that had won broad public support before its legal setback.

“Consumers shouldn’t have to jump through hoops to cancel a subscription they signed up for with a single click,” said J.B. Branch, Big Tech accountability advocate at Public Citizen. “Sherman’s bill offers a simple, commonsense solution to a widespread problem: companies trapping people in costly subscriptions with deceptive and deliberately difficult cancellation processes.”

Gyms, streamers, e-commerce

The issue spans industries—from gyms and streaming services to apps and e-commerce platforms—with consumers often reporting long hold times, hidden links, and misleading prompts designed to prevent cancellation. These tactics have become a key profit center for companies banking on user forgetfulness and frustration.

“Americans are tired of being scammed,” Branch added. “Congress should move swiftly to protect consumers from these predatory practices.”

The Click-to-Cancel Act is expected to draw support from consumer rights organizations and regulatory advocates. However, it could face resistance from business groups concerned about compliance costs and limitations on marketing tactics.

Sherman’s office has not yet announced a hearing date, but legislative watchers say the bill could gain momentum as lawmakers sharpen their focus on tech accountability and consumer protection heading into the 2026 election cycle.