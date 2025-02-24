Consumer Rights and Legal Settlements

Write a review
This living topic delves into various legal actions and settlements aimed at protecting consumer rights. It covers cases where state attorney generals have taken legal action against major corporations for deceptive practices, unfair trade, and antitrust violations. Key cases include settlements with Pulte Homes for construction defects, a lawsuit against ExxonMobil for misleading plastic recycling claims, refunds from Lowe's for overcharging on flooring installations, a legal challenge against RealPage for inflating apartment rents, and a halted merger between Kroger and Albertsons due to antitrust concerns. The theme centers around ensuring corporate accountability and safeguarding consumer interests through legal means.

As consumer watchdog CFPB winds down, Solo Funds flies free

The shuttered agency has begun walking away from pending cases

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is winding down its operations under the Trump Administration, and last week dismissed the first of 38 pending cases that are all expected to be thrown out.

The case involved Solo Funds, Inc., an online provider that lent money in small amounts. The complaint filed by the CFPB under its previous management accused Solo of misrepresenting the true cost of is product.

But what the Biden-era CFPB called misrepresentation, the Trump Adm...

2025
Ohio attorney general calls pharmacy benefit managers ‘gangsters’

A lawsuit filed in an Ohio state court takes aim at pharmacy benefit managers (PBM), accusing them of driving up prescription drug costs for patients. The suit, filed by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, accuses the industry of employing tactics designed to reduce competition and keep prices high.

In a statement, Yost didn’t mince words. Noting that PBMs are supposed to be “middlemen” between the drug companies and the pharmacies, he said the desired competition has never materialized.

“PBMs are modern gangsters,” Yost said. “They were designed to protect and negotiate on behalf of employers and consumers after Big Pharma was criticized for overpricing medications, but instead they have absolutely destroyed transparency, scheming in the shadows to control drug prices on all sides of the market.”

Three major players

The suit claims that consolidation in the industry has led to “collusion” on prices. Currently, three companies – Express Scripts, Humana, and Cigna – reportedly control more than 70% of the PBM market. So far, none of those companies have commented on Yost’s lawsuit.

Yost’s suit seeks to stop the PBMs named in the complaint from carrying out “secret and anti-competitive conduct and strong-arm tactics” preventing the marketplace from determining prices for prescription drugs. It also seeks statutory fines and “disgorgement of the ill-gotten profits.”

PBMs are key players in the healthcare system. Many employers and unions, as well as local and state governments, contract with PBMs to manage their payments for prescription drugs. Among the services a PBM provides, it processes payments to pharmacies and determines which drugs it will pay for. Critics, like Yost, have claimed a lack of transparency has worked against consumers.

Insulin costs

Yost says the high cost of insulin has been an example of how drug prices have inflated in recent years, noting more than one million people in his state are diabetic and need the drug. In recent weeks three major drug companies have announced reductions in insulin prices.

“Medications shouldn’t cost an arm and a leg, metaphorically or literally,” Yost said. “Insulin is just a symptom of the problem; PBMs are the disease.”

In the background, the U.S. Senate is considering legislation to place limits on what PBMs can do and to increase industry transparency. Last week the Senate Commerce Committee approved the PBM Transparency Act of 2023, sending the reform legislation to the full Senate. 

Even in a deeply divided Congress, chances of approval appear good since the measure enjoys rare bipartisan support.

“It’s a win-win and warrants swift approval in Congress,” said Sen. Chuck Grassley, (R-Iowa), a co-sponsor of the legislation.

D.C. Attorney General sues Grubhub over hidden fees and other issues

The District of Columbia’s Attorney General, Karl Racine, has filed a lawsuit against Grubhub over allegations that the company offered consumers delivery services from more than 1,000 Washington, D.C., restaurants without getting those restaurants’ consent.

On top of that, Racine claims that Grubhub charged consumers higher prices than what the restaurants did, then misrepresented the number of fees consumers were charged.

If Grubhub had been watching Racine’s previous moves against delivery companies, it likely knew that a lawsuit like this was possible. The attorney general has previously filed lawsuits against DoorDash and Instacart.

He accused DoorDash of misrepresenting how tips paid by consumers would be distributed to couriers. Instacart faced a separate lawsuit over its check-out screen, which Racine claimed was designed to deceive customers about the reasons behind a service fee.

Grubhub responds to lawsuit

In comments emailed to ConsumerAffairs, Grubhub refuted that it defied District of Columbia laws.

“We work hard to support DC restaurants and diners, and we continually review and enhance our operations to better serve them and meet their expectations," a Grubhub spokesperson said. 

“During the past year, we've sought to engage in a constructive dialogue with the DC Attorney General’s office to help them understand our business and to see if there were any areas for improvement. We are disappointed they have moved forward with this lawsuit because our practices have always complied with DC law, and in any event, many of the practices at issue have been discontinued. We will aggressively defend our business in court and look forward to continuing to serve DC restaurants and diners.” 

One of the lines that Racine claims Grubhub crossed was related to a promotion called “Supper for Support” – an offer made to consumers “as a way for them to save money, while at the same time supporting local independent restaurants that had been affected by the decline of business due to the Covid19 pandemic.”

The issue Racine has with the promotion was that it didn’t actually support restaurants at all. In fact, he said the restaurants were responsible for paying Grubhub commissions on the full, non-discounted price of the food total.

The Grubhub spokesperson said the Supper for Support promotion is no longer running but that it did, in fact, do “many things to support residents and restaurants in DC and across the country throughout the pandemic.”

“The terms of the Supper for Support program were clearly disclosed to restaurants, and they could decide if they wanted to participate or not,” Grubhub told ConsumerAffairs.

“In addition, diner-facing promotions for Supper for Support in no way stated or implied that participating restaurants were not financially obligated for the discounts. In promotions moving forward, Grubhub will disclose to diners when a diner promotion is funded by the restaurant.”

Arkansas AG sues Walgreens for its role in fueling the opioid crisis

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has accused Walgreens of failing to halt suspicious prescription orders at Arkansas locations, thereby “substantially” contributing to the opioid crisis in the state. 

In a lawsuit filed Monday, Rutledge claimed the drugstore giant’s lack of action in reporting orders that didn’t appear to be medically legitimate exacerbated "the oversupply of such drugs and fueling an illegal secondary market.”

The lawsuit noted that Walgreens distributed more than 142 million dosage units of oxycodone and hydrocodone in Arkansas from 2006 to 2014. A majority of counties in the state -- 66 out of the 75 -- have higher opioid prescribing rates than the national average. 

“This high volume of opioids alone should have alerted Walgreens to the fact that suspicious orders were being placed, as the amount of opioids that were sent into Arkansas far exceeded what could be consumed for medically legitimate purposes," the lawsuit said. "Yet, Walgreens failed to report and halt those orders and instead increased the number of pills distributed."

Walgreens intends to fight back

Rutledge said the lawsuit seeks "to force Walgreens to act responsibly and follow federal and state laws and damages for fueling the epidemic,” and to impose "civil penalties for each violation of Arkansas’s consumer protection laws.” 

While the suit can’t reverse the damage already done, the attorney general said the suit may be able to bring “desperately needed assistance to devastated families and communities" in the state. 

In a statement to various media outlets, Walgreens said it plans to "vigorously defend itself against this litigation.” A company spokesperson said that Walgreens’ key focus has always been the health and safety of patients. 

The spokesperson added that Walgreens pharmacists "always evaluate the patient, the prescriber, the drug, the applicable law, and the surrounding circumstances prior to making an appropriate professional decision whether to fill a prescription for a controlled substance."

Twitter sues Texas attorney general, claiming retaliation for banning Trump

Twitter has filed a lawsuit against Texas attorney general (AG) Ken Paxton over an investigation into its content moderation practices. The platform claims that the AG misused his power by starting an investigation as revenge for the social media platform’s suspension of former President Donald Trump.

Paxton’s investigation began on January 13 -- six days after Twitter banned Trump from its platform -- when the AG’s office issued civil investigative demands to Google, Facebook, Twitter, Amazon Web Services, and Apple. It asked each of those companies for their policies and practices regarding content moderation. 

Scrutiny was apparently placed on the platforms’ First Amendment rights to determine if private companies have the latitude to remove public officials from their platforms as they deem appropriate. 

Paxton claimed at the time of the investigation’s launch that “the seemingly coordinated de-platforming of the President of the United States and several leading voices not only chills free speech, it wholly silences those whose speech and political beliefs do not align with leaders of Big Tech companies.”

A meeting of the minds went nowhere

In each case, Paxton asked the individual companies to “meet and confer … in order to discuss compliance and to address [an] attempt to resolve all issues.” Twitter took issue with that request and its implications.

“Twitter seeks to stop AG Paxton from unlawfully abusing his authority as the highest law-enforcement officer of the State of Texas to intimidate, harass, and target Twitter in retaliation for Twitter’s exercise of its First Amendment rights,” Twitter wrote.

According to Politico’s coverage of the story, Twitter claims it tried to work out an agreement with the AG to limit the scope of his office’s request, but the two parties weren’t able to pull that off.

“Instead, AG Paxton made clear that he will use the full weight of his office, including his expansive investigatory powers, to retaliate against Twitter for having made editorial decisions with which he disagrees,” the company said.

Twitter and Paxton have history

Paxton has tangled with Twitter before over its content moderation policies, claiming in a Fox News opinion piece in May 2020 that Twitter’s fact checkers were politically biased against Trump.

While Twitter wasn’t alone in taking action against Trump, it is the only hold-out among the group not to have reinstated the former president’s accounts. It was also the first to retaliate against Paxton’s investigation. While the company is alone in that department for the moment, Politico’s Benjamin Din says there is still some angst between the major social media companies and conservatives.

“The court filing is the latest development in an ongoing battle between social media companies and those on the right, who have viewed attempts to fact-check content and de-platform conservative accounts as indicative of a societal cancel culture intent on silencing Republican voices,” Din said.

“Conservatives latched on to accusations against Big Tech as a rallying cry in the aftermath of the [January 6 Capitol Hill] riots, with some predicting that it could be a key GOP issue for the midterm elections and in 2024. The anti-Silicon Valley sentiment is now a defining theme of the Republican Party, which has in recent years hauled in CEOs for hearings. Last fall, Trump appointees filed two major antitrust suits against Google and Facebook.”

