FTC, states double-down on Uber lawsuit

Federal regulators and 21 states accuse Uber of charging consumers for its Uber One subscription without consent and failing to deliver promised savings.

The amended lawsuit claims Uber made cancellations deliberately difficult, despite advertising that users could “cancel anytime.”

The case seeks civil penalties and will be decided in federal court in California.



The Federal Trade Commission (FTC), joined by 21 states and the District of Columbia, has filed an amended lawsuit against Uber, alleging the company improperly charged consumers for its Uber One subscription, failed to provide promised savings, and made it unreasonably hard for users to cancel.

The FTC first sued Uber in April, accusing the ride-hailing and delivery giant of deceptive billing and cancellation practices tied to Uber One, its paid subscription program. The newly filed amended complaint expands the case by adding state-level claims and seeking civil penalties for alleged violations of federal and state consumer protection laws, including the Restore Online Shoppers’ Confidence Act.

Uber denies the allegations that it signs up or charges consumers without their consent. The company asserts that customers agree to the subscription and are not billed unless they opt in. It also says the cancellation procedure is clear and simple.

What is Uber One?

Uber One is marketed as a monthly or annual subscription that promises perks such as $0 delivery fees and up to $25 in monthly savings on Uber Eats and Uber rides. According to the complaint, many consumers say those promises weren’t met.

Some subscribers report being charged delivery fees despite the $0 delivery fee guarantee, while others say they never received the advertised monthly savings. The lawsuit alleges that Uber’s marketing gave consumers a misleading impression of the benefits they would receive.

One of the most serious allegations is that Uber enrolled some consumers in Uber One without their knowledge or consent. According to the complaint, users who signed up for free trials were often automatically charged before the trial ended. Others say they were billed for Uber One even though they never knowingly signed up at all.

Regulators argue that these practices violate laws designed to ensure consumers clearly agree to recurring charges before they are billed.

‘Cancel anytime’

Uber advertises that consumers can “cancel anytime,” but the complaint claims the reality is far different. According to regulators, users trying to cancel their subscriptions may be forced to navigate up to 23 different screens and complete as many as 32 separate actions before successfully canceling.

The FTC and states allege that this complex process discourages consumers from canceling and keeps them paying for a service they no longer want.

In addition to the District of Columbia, the states joining the FTC in the amended complaint are:

Alabama, Arizona, California, Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.