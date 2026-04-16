Jury finds Live Nation and Ticketmaster overcharged for concert tickets

A federal jury found Live Nation and its Ticketmaster unit illegally monopolized the live events ticketing market.

Jurors concluded the companies overcharged consumers by about $1.72 per ticket over several years.

The ruling could lead to hundreds of millions in damages and potential structural remedies, including a breakup.

A federal court jury has delivered a major antitrust verdict against Live Nation Entertainment and its subsidiary Ticketmaster, concluding the companies maintained an illegal monopoly that led to higher ticket prices for millions of concertgoers.

After a multi-week trial in Manhattan and several days of deliberation, jurors sided with a coalition of more than 30 states that accused the entertainment giant of stifling competition across the live events industry.

The jury found that the company’s dominance in ticketing, venue ownership, and concert promotion allowed it to inflate prices, with consumers overpaying by an average of about $1.72 per ticket between 2020 and 2024.

Live Nation issued a statement, saying i would appeal the verdict.

“The jury’s verdict is not the last word on this matter,” the company said. “Pending motions will determine whether the liability and damages rulings stand.”

Monopoly power and pricing

Plaintiffs argued that Live Nation leveraged its control over major venues and artists to force venues into exclusive agreements with Ticketmaster and to block rival ticketing services.

Evidence presented at trial included internal communications and testimony suggesting the company used its market position to maintain pricing power and limit competition.

Live Nation, which merged with Ticketmaster in 2010, controls a large share of the ticketing market and operates or has stakes in hundreds of venues nationwide.

Financial and legal consequences

The verdict opens the door to significant financial penalties, with states seeking damages that could total hundreds of millions of dollars.

U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian will determine the final damages and any remedies, which could include structural changes such as divestitures or even breaking up the company.

The case is part of a broader antitrust effort launched in 2024 by the Justice Department and dozens of states, though federal officials previously reached a separate settlement that allowed the company to remain intact.