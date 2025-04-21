Consumers warned about toxic chemicals in some gel nail polish removers

Key Takeaways

The FDA has discovered that several gel nail polish remover products contain methylene chloride, a chemical banned in cosmetics.

Methylene chloride is a potentially dangerous substance linked to cancer and other health risks, and is often not disclosed on product labels.

Consumers are urged to avoid specific products, mostly originating from China, with methylene chloride content as high as 92.7%.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a public warning after identifying methylene chloride, a toxic industrial solvent banned in cosmetics, in several gel nail polish remover products currently marketed to consumers.

This discovery raises serious health concerns, particularly because the chemical is often hidden under alternative names or left off product labels entirely.

Methylene chloride, also known as dichloromethane or methyl bichloride, is a volatile, colorless liquid with a sweet odor. Commonly used in paint removers, metal cleaning, and degreasing, the chemical has been shown to cause cancer in laboratory animals and is suspected of posing significant risks to human health. As a result, the FDA has prohibited its use in cosmetic products under federal regulation 21 CFR 700.19.

The agency tested multiple cosmetic products marketed as gel nail polish removers and confirmed alarmingly high levels of methylene chloride—some nearing 93%. Despite its ban, the substance was either omitted from the ingredient labels or disguised under less familiar names, leaving consumers unaware of the danger.

Four products

The products identified in the FDA's investigation include:

Product Name Year Tested Country of Origin Methylene Chloride Content (%) AL'IVER Nail Polish Quick Gel Remover 2024 China 77.1% AL’IVER Professional MAGIC REMOVER 2024 China 83.6% AIBRIT Gel Nail Polish Remover 2024 China 92.7% BesTby Gel Nail Polish Remover 2024 China 87.1%

All of the listed products originate from China and are widely sold online and in retail settings. The FDA advises consumers to immediately stop using these products and report any adverse effects experienced to the agency’s MedWatch program.

This warning underscores the importance of regulatory oversight in cosmetic manufacturing and labeling. Consumers are encouraged to scrutinize product ingredients carefully and to avoid products that fail to disclose complete ingredient information.

