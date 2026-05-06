Feds are investigating meatpackers in the wake of record-high meat prices

The Justice Department has launched an investigation into potential antitrust violations in the U.S. meatpacking industry.

Federal officials are examining whether major processors engaged in price-fixing or unfair market practices.

The probe comes amid rising meat prices and long-standing concerns from ranchers and consumer advocates.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has opened a major antitrust investigation into the meatpacking industry, focusing on whether dominant companies have engaged in anti-competitive practices that could be driving up prices for consumers and suppressing earnings for livestock producers.

In the background are record-high beef prices. According to their March Consumer Price Index, the price of beef and veal was up 12% over the last 12 months.

According to officials familiar with the matter, the inquiry is examining the conduct of the nation’s largest meat processors, which together control a significant share of beef, pork, and poultry production. Investigators are exploring whether these companies coordinated pricing, limited supply, or otherwise manipulated the market in ways that violate federal antitrust laws.

Complaints from producers

The probe follows years of complaints from ranchers and farmers who argue that consolidation in the industry has left them with fewer buyers for their livestock, reducing their bargaining power. At the same time, consumer groups have pointed to rising grocery store prices, questioning whether they reflect true market conditions or artificially inflated costs.

The Justice Department notes that the meatpacking sector has become highly concentrated, raising serious questions about competition. The DOJ said it is committed to ensuring markets remain fair for producers and consumers alike.

Four companies — Tyson Foods, JBS, Cargill, and National Beef — are estimated to control roughly 80% of the U.S. beef processing market. Critics say such dominance can create conditions ripe for collusion or coordinated behavior, even without explicit agreements.

Industry representatives have pushed back on those claims, arguing that price fluctuations are largely driven by external factors such as feed costs, labor shortages, and supply chain disruptions. They say the market is “dynamic and competitive.”

Taking a stance against monopolistic behavior

The investigation also comes amid wider efforts by federal regulators to scrutinize consolidation across multiple sectors of the economy. Recent administrations have made competition policy a central focus, directing agencies to take a more aggressive stance against monopolistic behavior.

Legal experts say the case could hinge on whether prosecutors can demonstrate coordinated action among firms or abuse of market power. Even without criminal charges, the investigation could lead to regulatory changes or civil enforcement actions aimed at increasing competition.

For ranchers like those in the Midwest and Great Plains, the outcome could have significant implications.

The Justice Department has not announced a timeline for the investigation, and officials caution that such inquiries can take months or even years to complete.