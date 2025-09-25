Amazon to pay $2.5 billion over Prime sign-up, cancellation tactics

Settlement could mean $51 refunds for some customers

FTC says Amazon misled millions into unwanted Prime memberships

Payout process begins within 90 days

What the case was about

Amazon has agreed to pay $2.5 billion to settle claims that it tricked customers into signing up for Prime and then made it difficult to cancel. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said tens of millions of people were affected.

The deal, announced Thursday, came just days into a jury trial in Seattle. It stems from a 2023 lawsuit that challenged how Amazon pitched its membership program to shoppers.

What’s in the settlement

The settlement includes $1 billion in penalties and $1.5 billion in payouts to customers. Refunds are expected to average $51 per person. The FTC called it one of the largest settlements in its history.

Amazon, which has more than 200 million Prime members in the U.S., did not admit or deny wrongdoing. The company did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

How to know if you qualify

Within 90 days, Amazon will automatically issue $51 to customers who meet the FTC’s criteria. That group includes people who enrolled in Prime but barely used its benefits, such as streaming video.

Other customers may also qualify. Amazon will notify people who can submit a claim if they believe they were signed up by mistake or discouraged from canceling.

Why it matters to shoppers

Prime is a massive business for Amazon, generating more than $44 billion in subscription revenue last year. Prime members typically shop more often and spend more than nonmembers.

The FTC’s action shows regulators are putting a spotlight on practices that make it harder for consumers to opt out of subscriptions.

What to do next

If you think you might qualify for a refund: