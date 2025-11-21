Tesla door defects linked to multiple deaths as safety investigation expands

New lawsuit filed over fatal Tesla crash where doors allegedly wouldn't open during rescue attempts

Federal safety regulators are investigating Tesla door defects after multiple incidents trapped occupants

Tesla owners may not know how to use manual door releases during emergencies

Another family is suing Tesla after a fatal crash where rescuers allegedly couldn't open the vehicle's doors to save trapped occupants. This latest lawsuit, filed Friday in federal court, highlights a growing pattern of Tesla door failures that have turned what should be escape routes into death traps.

What happened in Washington state

Jeffery and Wendy Dennis were running Saturday errands in January 2023 when their Tesla Model 3 "suddenly and rapidly accelerated out of control," according to court documents. The car hit a utility pole and burst into flames.

Multiple bystanders rushed to help, but Tesla's "unique and defective door handle design" made the doors inoperable, the lawsuit claims. Good Samaritans even tried using a baseball bat to break the windows.

Wendy Dennis died at the scene. Her husband survived with severe burns to his legs.

A deadly pattern emerges

This isn't an isolated incident. Recent lawsuits reveal a troubling trend:

Wisconsin: Five people died in a Model S crash when doors allegedly wouldn't open during a fire

California: Three college students died of smoke inhalation in a Cybertruck after doors failed to open

California: Three teenagers died in another Tesla crash with similar door problems

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced in September it's investigating Tesla door defects after reports of exterior handles stopping working and trapping children and other occupants inside.

Why Tesla doors fail when you need them most

Tesla vehicles use electric door handles powered by a low-voltage battery. When this battery dies or gets damaged in a crash, the doors may not unlock electronically.

While Teslas have manual door releases inside the cabin, many owners don't know where they're located or how to use them during an emergency. Tesla's own design chief admitted the company is working on making door handles "more intuitive for occupants in a panic situation."

What you can do right now

If you own or ride in a Tesla, take these steps immediately:

Locate the manual door releases in your specific Tesla model - they're different for each car Practice using the manual releases so you can operate them quickly in darkness or smoke Teach all family members and frequent passengers where the releases are located Keep a window-breaking tool in the cabin as a backup escape method Document any door handle malfunctions and report them to NHTSA at nhtsa.gov Consider whether the door risks outweigh the benefits for your family's safety needs

The bottom line

Don't wait for Tesla to solve this problem - learn your manual door releases today, because in a crash, those few seconds of confusion could mean the difference between life and death.