Kaiser Permanente agrees to $46M data privacy settlement over alleged tracking of patient information

Kaiser Permanente has agreed to pay $46 million to settle claims that patient data was improperly shared through its website and mobile apps.

The settlement covers as many as 13 million members across eight states and Washington, D.C.

Eligible members could receive payments of roughly $20 to $40 if they file a valid claim by March 12, 2026.

Healthcare giant Kaiser Permanente has reached a $46 million settlement in a data privacy lawsuit alleging that patient information was improperly disclosed through tracking technology embedded in its websites and mobile applications.

The case consolidates multiple lawsuits that were merged into a class action in December 2024. A federal court granted preliminary approval of the settlement in December 2025, according to information posted on the settlement website.

Kaiser Permanente has denied wrongdoing but said it agreed to the settlement to avoid continued litigation.

“Kaiser Permanente denies any claims that it misused patient data,” the settlement site states, adding that the company agreed to the deal “to end the burden, expense, and uncertainty of further litigation.”

Lawsuits allege patient data was shared with major tech companies

The lawsuits allege Kaiser Permanente used third-party tracking code on authenticated pages of its websites and mobile apps, allowing data to be shared with companies including Google, Meta, Microsoft and X.

According to the complaints, the shared information may have included IP addresses, names, search activity, medical histories and internal communications—data that plaintiffs argue should have remained private under health privacy laws.

Millions of members across multiple states may be eligible

The settlement applies to approximately 13 million Kaiser Permanente members who accessed authenticated pages of the company’s website or mobile apps between November 2017 and May 2024.

Eligible members must live in California, Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Oregon, Virginia, Washington or Washington, D.C.

Anyone who accessed logged-in portions of Kaiser’s digital platforms during that time period may qualify for compensation.

Payments are expected to range from $20 to $40 per member

Members who submit valid claims could receive payments estimated between $20 and $40, depending on how many people file claims and how much remains in the settlement fund after legal fees and expenses.

“If you are a settlement class member and wish to be eligible for a payment from the settlement, you must submit a valid claim form by March 12, 2026,” Kaiser said in a statement included on the settlement website.

Payments will be calculated on a pro rata basis, meaning individual amounts may change depending on overall participation.

How affected members can file a claim

Eligible members are expected to receive an email from Kaiser Permanente containing a settlement class member ID, which is required to complete the claim process.

Claims can be filed online by visiting the settlement website, selecting the menu option and completing the digital claim form. Members must submit their claims by the March 12, 2026 deadline to receive compensation.