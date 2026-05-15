Do you qualify for part of Comcast’s $117.5 million settlement?

Comcast has agreed to a $117.5 million settlement tied to a massive 2023 data breach affecting more than 30 million customers.

Eligible consumers may qualify for up to $10,000 in documented losses or a smaller cash payment estimated at about $50.

Customers who received a breach notification from Comcast can file claims online through Aug. 14, 2026.

Millions of Comcast and Xfinity customers may be eligible for compensation after Comcast agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit stemming from a 2023 cybersecurity breach that exposed sensitive customer data.

The proposed $117.5 million settlement resolves claims that Comcast failed to adequately protect customer information after hackers exploited a vulnerability in Citrix software between Oct. 16 and Oct. 19, 2023. Comcast disclosed the breach in December 2023 and has denied wrongdoing.

According to court filings, the breach exposed data including usernames, hashed passwords, names, contact information, dates of birth, and in some cases the last four digits of Social Security numbers and security question answers.

Are you eligible?

Consumers are included in the settlement if they received a notice from Comcast informing them that their personal information may have been compromised in the October 2023 breach.

That means not all Comcast or Xfinity customers automatically qualify. Settlement administrators estimate the class includes roughly 31.7 million people.

How much money could consumers receive? Eligible consumers have several compensation options:

Reimbursement of up to $10,000 for documented out-of-pocket losses related to the breach, including identity theft losses, fraud expenses, credit monitoring costs, credit freezes, and related fees.

Compensation for lost time spent dealing with the breach, capped at five hours at $30 per hour.

An alternative cash payment estimated at around $50 for consumers who do not submit documentation for losses. The final amount may increase or decrease depending on how many claims are filed.

Class members are also eligible for three years of identity theft and credit monitoring services.

How to file a claim

Consumers can file claims online through the official settlement website at ComcastBreachSettlement.com.

To submit a claim, consumers will generally need the Class Member ID included in the breach notification sent by Comcast. People who lost their notice can use the website’s lookup tool or contact the settlement administrator to retrieve their information.

The deadline to file a claim is Aug. 14, 2026. The court’s final approval hearing is scheduled for July 7, 2026.

Consumer advocates also warn customers to be cautious about phishing scams tied to the settlement. Legitimate claims can be filed free of charge, and consumers should avoid anyone requesting payment or sensitive financial information to “help” process a claim.