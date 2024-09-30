Write a review
  2. News
  3. Legal News

You may get some cash back if you bought Breyers Natural Vanilla ice cream

The makers of Breyers Natural Vanilla ice cream have agreed to settle on $8.85 million lawsuit that claimed the products were not 100% vanilla - Photo by Dovile Ramoskaite on UnSplash

A lawsuit contends the products’ labels are misleading

As the result of a class action lawsuit, you might be eligible for some cash from Conopco, Inc., and Unilever United States, Inc., if you bought Breyers Natural Vanilla ice cream products.

The companies have agreed to pay $8.85 million to settle the suit that alleged the products’ label incorrectly led consumers to think the flavoring was 100% natural. If you think you may be eligible for compensation, here’s what you need to know:

  • The product covered by the settlement is any size container of Breyers Natural Vanilla ice cream

  • The products has to have been purchased between April 21, 2016 and August 14, 2024

  • The settlement amount is $1 for every product that you can prove you purchased, or a maximum of $8 for all products without proof of purchase

  • The deadline for filing a claim is Feb. 19, 2025

If you are a settlement class member and submit a valid claim for products with both proof of purchase and without proof of purchase, the cash payments will be combined. 

Each household is limited to and may only submit one single claim form. If the total value of valid claims submitted exceeds the settlement amount after allowed fees are paid, the amount payable for each valid claim will be reduced on an equal basis. 

More information is available on the settlement website.

Quick and easy. Find a home warranty partner now.

    Get the news you need delivered to you

    Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    You’re signed up

    We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.