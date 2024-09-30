You may get some cash back if you bought Breyers Natural Vanilla ice cream

As the result of a class action lawsuit, you might be eligible for some cash from Conopco, Inc., and Unilever United States, Inc., if you bought Breyers Natural Vanilla ice cream products.

The companies have agreed to pay $8.85 million to settle the suit that alleged the products’ label incorrectly led consumers to think the flavoring was 100% natural. If you think you may be eligible for compensation, here’s what you need to know:

The product covered by the settlement is any size container of Breyers Natural Vanilla ice cream

The products has to have been purchased between April 21, 2016 and August 14, 2024

The settlement amount is $1 for every product that you can prove you purchased, or a maximum of $8 for all products without proof of purchase

The deadline for filing a claim is Feb. 19, 2025

If you are a settlement class member and submit a valid claim for products with both proof of purchase and without proof of purchase, the cash payments will be combined.

Each household is limited to and may only submit one single claim form. If the total value of valid claims submitted exceeds the settlement amount after allowed fees are paid, the amount payable for each valid claim will be reduced on an equal basis.

More information is available on the settlement website.