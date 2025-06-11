Hyundai Faces Class Action over alleged brake defects in 2023-2025 Palisade SUVs

Serious Safety Concerns: A class action lawsuit filed in California federal court in May 2025 alleges that Hyundai's 2023-2025 Palisade SUVs contain dangerous brake defects that cause the anti-lock braking and traction control systems to malfunction on rough or uneven surfaces.

Alleged Cover-Up: The lawsuit claims Hyundai knew about the braking problems through pre-production testing, consumer complaints, and warranty data but failed to issue recalls or publicly address the safety issue while continuing to market the Palisade as having state-of-the-art safety features.

Limited Scope for Now: The current lawsuit covers New York and Ohio residents who purchased or leased affected Palisade models, though the case could potentially expand to other states as it progresses through the courts.

Three Hyundai Palisade owners have taken the automaker to court, claiming their SUVs can't brake properly when driving over anything but perfectly smooth roads. The lawsuit, filed in a California federal court, alleges that the vehicles' braking systems create a dangerous situation by rapidly releasing and reapplying brakes on uneven surfaces, making it harder for drivers to stop safely.

According to the legal filing, the problem stems from the Palisade's anti-lock braking and traction control systems miscalculating wheel speed when encountering rough road conditions. Instead of providing smooth, controlled braking, the systems allegedly cause the brakes to pulse erratically, potentially increasing stopping distances and accident risk.

The plaintiffs argue that Hyundai was well aware of these defects before vehicles reached consumers. The lawsuit claims the company identified the issue during pre-production testing and received early consumer complaints about the braking problems, yet chose not to issue recalls or publicly acknowledge the safety concern.

"Despite marketing the Palisade as a top-tier SUV with state-of-the-art safety features, Hyundai hasn't issued a recall for the brake issue," the legal complaint states. The company has also not publicly responded to the lawsuit or outlined any plans to address the alleged defect.

Multiple violations alleged

The legal action accuses Hyundai of multiple violations, including breach of warranty for failing to deliver vehicles that meet safety claims, violations of consumer protection laws in New York and Ohio for allegedly concealing the defect, fraudulent concealment, and unjust enrichment from selling defective vehicles.

Currently, the lawsuit is limited to New York and Ohio residents who bought or leased 2023-2025 Palisade models. However, drivers in other states should monitor the case's progress, as class action lawsuits can expand and may trigger broader regulatory action.

This isn't the first time recent Palisade models have faced legal scrutiny. Separate lawsuits have been filed over seat belts that allegedly unlatch unexpectedly in some 2020-2023 Palisade models, raising questions about the vehicle's overall reliability and safety record.

Owners of affected vehicles who have experienced unusual braking behavior are advised to document any incidents with dates, details, photos, and videos. They should also maintain records of all vehicle-related documents, including purchase or lease contracts, repair records, and communications with Hyundai or dealerships.

The lawsuit is being led by Trinette G. Kent of Lemberg Law LLC. Affected owners can contact the firm through their website to determine eligibility for joining the class action.