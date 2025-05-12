Apple to pay up to $95 million in Siri privacy lawsuit settlement

Apple users may be eligible for part of a $95 million settlement over claims Siri recorded private conversations.

The class-action suit covers Siri-enabled devices used between Sept. 17, 2014, and Dec. 31, 2024.

Users can submit claims through July 2, 2025; payments are capped at $20 per device, up to $100 per person.

A class-action lawsuit accusing Apple of illegally recording users’ private conversations via its Siri voice assistant has resulted in a proposed $95 million settlement — and Apple customers may be entitled to a share.

The lawsuit, Lopez v. Apple, alleges that Siri-enabled devices, including iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and Apple Watches, unintentionally activated and recorded confidential conversations. According to the suit, some of these conversations were subsequently shared with advertisers and contractors without users' knowledge or consent.

Plaintiffs claim they saw targeted ads after merely speaking about certain products aloud, raising alarms over privacy violations. A 2019 Guardian report also found that Apple contractors were regularly exposed to private user data, such as medical information and intimate conversations.

Apple has denied wrongdoing but agreed to settle the case. The settlement covers any Siri-enabled device purchased or owned between September 17, 2014, and December 31, 2024. Eligible individuals who experienced unintended Siri activations during private conversations can submit claims online, even without a code.

Each claim can net up to $20 per device, with a five-device maximum — totaling $100 per person, depending on the total number of claims submitted.

A final court hearing is scheduled for August 1, 2025, with payments to be issued as soon as the settlement is approved and free of appeals.

For more information or to file a claim, visit the FAQ page.

