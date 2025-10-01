Citizens Disability will pay $1 million to settle FTC claims over illegal telemarketing

FTC says Citizens Disability and a subsidiary made 109 million calls, including 25.7 million to numbers on the Do Not Call Registry.

Consumers who thought a call about Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) sounded a little too eager weren’t imagining it, federal regulators say. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) alleges that Citizens Disability, LLC, a Massachusetts-based company that assists people applying for SSDI benefits, and its subsidiary, CD Media, fueled a telemarketing machine that placed more than 109 million outbound calls between January 2019 and July 2022—including 25.7 million to numbers listed on the Do Not Call (DNC) Registry.

Under a proposed consent order filed by the Department of Justice on the FTC’s referral, the companies will pay $1 million within a year to resolve the allegations. The total $2 million civil penalty would be suspended after that payment, but it snaps back in full if the defendants are found to have misrepresented their financial condition. The Commission voted 3-0 to refer the case; the proposed decree requires approval by a federal judge in the District of Massachusetts.

What the FTC alleged

According to the complaint, Citizens Disability relied heavily on third-party lead generators and call centers. Those lead lists, regulators say, were compiled by websites that lured people with sweepstakes, coupons, or services and then failed to disclose that consumers’ phone numbers would be used for marketing calls.

The defendants (and their vendors), the FTC alleges, used illegal robocalls and dialed numbers on the DNC Registry, often misrepresenting that they were calling in response to a consumer’s own inquiry about SSDI eligibility. Some prerecorded calls used voices identifying themselves as “Amber” or “Audrey” before stating, “it shows here that you recently inquired about your eligibility for Social Security Disability benefits.”

Regulators say those tactics violate the Telemarketing Sales Rule and the FTC Act.

What the proposed order would do

If approved by the court, the order would:

Prohibit certain telemarketing that uses prerecorded robocalls ;

Prohibit certain telemarketing to phone numbers on the DNC Registry ;

Ban misrepresentations , including claims that the caller is responding to a consumer’s SSDI inquiry; and

Require due diligence and monitoring of lead generators to prevent deceptive data collection and solicitations.

Why it matters to consumers

Unwanted calls aren’t just annoying; they can extract sensitive information, pressure people into paid services, or pave the way for follow-on scams. The FTC says this case spotlights how lead-gen pipelines—sites dangling prizes or discounts—can quietly convert a person’s contact info into mass-dial campaigns. People with disabilities or lower incomes may be especially vulnerable to pitches framed as “help” with benefits.

Consumer protections still in force

Being on the DNC Registry doesn’t block every call (charities, political, and some informational calls are exempt), but it does block most sales calls. Marketing calls to DNC-listed numbers are generally illegal without prior express consent.

You’re entitled to opt out of a sales call, including robocalls, immediately and to have the caller honor that request.

Deceptive lead-gen data collection—like hiding how your number will be used—can violate federal law.

Prevention tips for readers

Guard your number: Be cautious entering your phone number on sites offering prizes, coupons or “free” services . If you must, use a secondary number or disable consent checkboxes you don’t need.

Know your rights on SSDI help: You don’t need to pay for basic SSDI eligibility information . For free guidance, start with the Social Security Administration directly.

Stop the call, save the proof: Hang up, note the date/time, caller ID and any claims made. This documentation supports complaints and blocking.

If you’re affected: what to do next

Say “put me on your do not call list.” By rule, they must stop calling. Block and report: Use your carrier’s call-blocking tools and report unwanted sales calls at ReportFraud.ftc.gov or donotcall.gov (for DNC violations). Revoke consent everywhere: If you previously checked a consent box online, email the company (and the site) to revoke telemarketing consent and keep a copy. Watch for upsells and phishing: Ignore follow-up texts or emails asking for SSNs, bank info or upfront fees. Get legitimate SSDI help: Contact SSA or a reputable, clearly disclosed representative who provides written terms and fee policies.

Quick checklist

✅ On the DNC Registry (or add your number).

✅ Carrier/app call blocking set up.

✅ Evidence saved and complaint filed if you’re getting unlawful sales calls.

Editor’s note: The proposed order includes a $2 million civil penalty, partially suspended upon $1 million in payments within a year of entry. If a court later finds the defendants misrepresented their finances, the full $2 million becomes due.