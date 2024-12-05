Over 1 million oven mitts recalled due to burn hazard

QVC is recalling 1.1 million pairs of Temp-tations oven gloves because the gloves can fail to provide sufficient protection from heat, posing a burn hazard to consumers.

QVC said it has received 162 reports of insufficient heat protection including 92 reports of minor burns.

This recall involves Temp-tations Oven Gloves imported and sold by QVC in single pairs, sets of two and in sets with drying mats or trivets. The recalled oven gloves were sold in a variety of colors including blue, yellow, red, floral and summer shell prints under the following model numbers: K51459, K76398, K47973, K48879, K85322, K96004, K92603, K308719, K309220, K309388 and K309516.

They are made of cotton and elastane and come in small and large sizes. “Temp-tations by Tara” is printed on a label stitched to the inside of the gloves.

The gloves were sold at QVC.com, QVC televised shows and QVC digital shopping platforms from August 2018 through August 2024 for between about $4 and $13 per pair and in bundled sets with other kitchen items for between about $14 and $26 per set.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the oven gloves and contact QVC to receive a refund.

Consumers may contact QVC toll-free at 888-770-7119 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at ovengloves@realtimeresults.net, or online at www.recallrtr.com/ovengloves or www.qvc.com and click “Product Recall Info” at the bottom of the page for more information.