Consumer group sues Meta over alleged failure to curb scam ads

The Consumer Federation of America (CFA) has filed a lawsuit accusing Meta of failing to protect users from widespread scam advertisements on Facebook and Instagram.

The suit alleges Meta misled users about its anti-fraud efforts while profiting from fraudulent ads that proliferated on its platforms.

Meta denies the claims, saying the allegations “misrepresent” its work and that it will fight the lawsuit.

The Consumer Federation of America (CFA) has filed a lawsuit against Meta, claiming the social media giant failed to adequately protect users from scam advertisements, and misled the public about its efforts to combat fraud.

Filed in Washington, D.C., the complaint claims Meta allowed fraudulent ads to “proliferate” across Facebook and Instagram while publicly asserting it was cracking down on scams. The lawsuit focuses specifically on scam advertising — such as fake government benefit offers and misleading financial promotions — rather than direct person-to-person fraud.

According to the CFA, Meta’s practices violate consumer protection laws by understating the risks users face and overstating the company’s enforcement efforts. The group alleges Meta “knowingly” adopted policies that increased revenue at the expense of user safety and misled consumers about the prevalence of scams on its platforms.

The lawsuit also points to evidence that scam ads remain easy to find through Meta’s own advertising tools and libraries, suggesting enforcement gaps. Critics have argued that such ads frequently promote offers that appear “too good to be true,” including fake stimulus payments or government giveaways.

CFA is seeking financial damages, as well as changes to Meta’s advertising and moderation practices.

Meta pushes back

Meta has denied the allegations and signaled it will contest the case.

“These allegations misrepresent the reality of our work and we will fight them,” a Meta spokesperson said in response to the lawsuit.

The company says it has taken significant steps to combat scams, including removing millions of fraudulent ads and accounts. Meta maintains that it aggressively enforces its policies and continues to invest in systems designed to detect and prevent scams before they reach users.

The lawsuit adds to growing pressure on Meta from regulators and advocacy groups over scam advertising. A bipartisan coalition of state attorneys general has previously urged the company to strengthen oversight of ads and improve safeguards for users, citing persistent fraud despite existing controls.

Consumer advocates argue that online scams have become a major economic threat, with losses reaching into the tens of billions of dollars annually, and that platforms like Meta play a central role in how such schemes spread.

The CFA’s legal action underscores increasing frustration among consumer groups, who say enforcement and policy responses have not kept pace with the scale of online fraud.