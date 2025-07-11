GM agrees to settle oil-consumption lawsuit in Oklahoma, other states pending

Owners of certain GM trucks and SUVs in Oklahoma could get $500 checks as part of a nearly $25 million class-action settlement.

The lawsuit claims some GM vehicles burn excessive oil, risking engine damage.

Eligible owners must act before the July 28 deadline to join the settlement.

Owners of specific General Motors vehicles in Oklahoma may soon receive hundreds of dollars as part of a class-action lawsuit settlement addressing excessive oil consumption in certain trucks and SUVs. Similar suits are pending in several other states.

The named plaintiff in the case is Durwin Hampton, a Poteau, Oklahoma resident who noticed troubling issues with his truck shortly after purchase.

“At about 35,000 miles, I noticed that it was burning more oil than usual,” Hampton said. “It just kept getting worse as it got more miles on it.”

The lawsuit alleged that GM marketed and sold the affected vehicles as safe and reliable without disclosing that they could consume an abnormally high amount of oil. Such issues, plaintiffs argue, result in low oil levels, poor engine lubrication, and potential engine damage.

Nearly $25 million settlement fund

As part of the settlement, General Motors has agreed to contribute nearly $25 million to a fund. Clay Barnett, one of the attorneys representing vehicle owners, said eligible individuals who join the lawsuit could each receive about $500.

Vehicles included in the settlement

Vehicles covered under the settlement include:

2011-2014 Chevrolet Avalanche, Silverado, Suburban, and Tahoe

2011-2014 GMC Sierra, Yukon, Yukon XL SUVs, and trucks equipped with Generation IV Vortec 5300 LC9 engines manufactured on or after February 10, 2011

Barnett estimates around 30,000 vehicles in Oklahoma could qualify. Half of these owners bought their vehicles from authorized GM dealers and should have received notice by mail. However, Barnett notes that approximately 15,000 owners who purchased their vehicles elsewhere may need to submit additional information to join the lawsuit.

How to check eligibility

Oklahoma residents who bought affected vehicles can visit oklahomagmenginelitigation.com to check eligibility and file claims. The deadline to join the settlement is July 28.

Despite agreeing to the settlement, General Motors denies any wrongdoing or liability related to the allegations. The company has not publicly commented on the lawsuit’s outcome.