Consumer groups oppose CFPB plan to scale back supervision

Advocacy groups warn that cutting CFPB oversight would leave consumers vulnerable

Proposed changes could slash the number of supervised firms across key industries

Critics say reduced supervision favors lawbreakers and risks another financial crisis

A coalition of 31 consumer advocacy groups is urging the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) not to roll back supervision of major financial firms, warning that doing so would embolden lawbreakers and expose Americans to greater risk of abuse.

In comments filed with the bureau, the groups — led by the National Consumer Law Center (NCLC) and Consumer Federation of America (CFA) — said scaling back oversight could signal to companies that violations of the law will go unchecked. The organizations submitted both broad and detailed objections in response to four advance notices of proposed rulemaking that suggest the CFPB may drastically reduce the number of companies subject to examination.

Proposed cuts across industries

The groups said the potential changes would shrink the pool of supervised firms to just a fraction of its current size:

Auto finance companies: from 63 to as few as 5, possibly excluding all subprime lenders

Consumer reporting agencies: from about 36 to as few as 6

Debt collectors: from 250–300 to as few as 11

International money transmitters: from about 28 to as few as 4

“These industries are among the top sources of consumer complaints,” said Lauren Saunders, associate director at NCLC. “Limiting the CFPB’s ability to examine larger companies in those industries to make sure they are complying with the law makes no sense.”

Warnings of wider risks

Erin Witte, director of consumer protection at CFA, said the proposal could not come at a worse time. “Americans are drowning in debt, putting corporations in a position of power to exploit them, and the Bureau’s response is to simply walk away,” she said.

The CFPB was created after the Great Recession to provide federal oversight of nonbank financial firms — a sector whose unchecked practices helped fuel the crisis. Advocates argue that scaling back supervision now would undo hard-won protections, give nonbanks an unfair advantage over banks, and weaken the bureau’s ability to spot compliance problems early.

Supervision as a safeguard

Consumer advocates stress that supervision is not only vital for protecting households but also for creating a level playing field. Without it, law-abiding companies may be forced to compete against firms that cut corners or exploit consumers.

“Flexible supervision authority helps the CFPB stave off smaller problems before they turn into bigger problems that harm more people,” the groups wrote. “Restricting oversight to only the largest players will deprive the Bureau of information it needs and leave consumers exposed.”