Krispy Kreme settles 2024 data breach suit for $1.6 million

Krispy Kreme has agreed to a proposed $1.6 million settlement tied to a 2024 data breach that exposed sensitive personal information.

Eligible consumers can file claims for up to $3,500 in documented losses or receive an estimated $75 cash payment without documentation.

Claims must be submitted online or postmarked by June 22, 2026.

Krispy Kreme customers affected by a 2024 data breach may now be eligible for compensation under a proposed class-action settlement.

The doughnut chain has agreed to a $1.6 million settlement to resolve claims stemming from a cybersecurity incident disclosed in November 2024. The breach allegedly exposed personal information, including names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, and financial account information.

Krispy Kreme denies wrongdoing, and the settlement still requires final court approval.

Estimated payouts range from $75 to $3,500

Under the proposed agreement, eligible class members can receive up to $3,500 for documented losses tied to identity theft or fraud connected to the breach. Consumers who did not suffer measurable financial losses can instead choose an estimated $75 cash payment without submitting supporting documentation.

The settlement also provides one year of free credit monitoring for affected individuals. According to the settlement website, class members do not need to file a claim to receive the credit-monitoring benefit.

How to qualify

To qualify, consumers must have received notice from Krispy Kreme indicating that their personal information may have been compromised in the breach. The settlement excludes company executives, government entities, and individuals who choose to opt out of the agreement.

Consumers can file a claim online through the official settlement website or submit a paper claim by mail. The settlement administrator says claim forms submitted by mail must be postmarked no later than June 22, 2026.

Those filing for reimbursement of documented losses may need to provide records such as receipts, bank statements, emails, or other proof showing expenses related to fraud or identity theft.

A final approval hearing is scheduled for July 6, 2026, in federal court in Charlotte, North Carolina. Payments would be distributed after the settlement receives final approval and any appeals are resolved.