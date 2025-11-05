States sue to block 'political test' on student loan forgiveness program

New York Attorney General Letitia James leads 22-state lawsuit challenging new rule limiting Public Service Loan Forgiveness.

The rule would let the federal government disqualify state agencies and nonprofits based on perceived “illegal” activities.

Coalition argues the regulation is politically motivated and threatens millions of public servants’ loan relief.

Attorneys general say rule turns loan forgiveness into political weapon

New York Attorney General Letitia James is leading a coalition of 21 other attorneys general in suing the U.S. Department of Education and Secretary Linda McMahon, alleging that a new federal rule unlawfully narrows eligibility for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program.

The coalition’s lawsuit contends that the rule, finalized October 31, gives the federal government “sweeping and arbitrary power” to declare entire state governments, schools, hospitals, and nonprofit organizations ineligible for PSLF based on ideology rather than law.

“Public Service Loan Forgiveness was created as a promise to teachers, nurses, firefighters, and social workers that their service to our communities would be honored,” James said in announcing the suit. “Instead, this administration has created a political loyalty test disguised as a regulation.”

A new test for “acceptable” public service

The PSLF program, established by Congress in 2007, forgives remaining federal student loan debt after ten years of qualifying service with a government or nonprofit employer. More than one million borrowers have already had loans forgiven, including tens of thousands of New Yorkers.

Under the new rule, however, the Department of Education could unilaterally decide that an organization has a “substantial illegal purpose” — a term not defined in the PSLF statute — and strip its employees of eligibility. The department’s interpretation of “illegality,” the attorneys general argue, conveniently mirrors the administration’s political targets, including organizations that:

Support immigrants

Provide gender-affirming care

Promote diversity, equity, and inclusion, or

Engage in political protest.

The rule, set to take effect in July 2026, would give the federal government discretion to deny forgiveness to borrowers who work for employers it disfavors — potentially leaving teachers, healthcare workers, and legal aid attorneys without relief after years of qualifying payments.

“Public servants could wake up one day to find they no longer qualify for PSLF because their employer fell out of favor with Washington.”

Potential nationwide fallout

The lawsuit warns that the rule could destabilize the public workforce nationwide. State and local governments rely on PSLF to recruit and retain employees in critical areas such as education, healthcare, and law enforcement.

“If this rule stands,” the complaint states, “entire classes of public workers could lose eligibility through no fault of their own,” creating “widespread confusion, fear, and instability.”

For example, the attorneys general note that the Department of Justice’s past lawsuit against New York’s “Protect Our Courts Act” could have rendered thousands of state employees suddenly ineligible for PSLF under the new standard.

Legal challenge argues rule exceeds federal authority

The coalition contends the rule violates both the law that created PSLF and the Administrative Procedure Act. The PSLF statute, they argue, clearly guarantees forgiveness to anyone working full-time in qualifying public service — with no ideological exceptions. The new “substantial illegal purpose” clause, they say, is arbitrary and capricious, granting the Education Department unchecked power to redefine public service based on political preference.

The attorneys general are asking the court to vacate the rule and block its implementation.

What the states’ PSLF lawsuit means for your student loan forgiveness

“It is unjust and unlawful to cut off loan forgiveness for hardworking Americans based on ideology.”

— New York Attorney General Letitia James

A new federal rule could change who qualifies for Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) — and 22 states are suing to stop it. Here’s what you need to know if you work in government or the nonprofit sector.

Who could be affected

The rule, set to take effect in July 2026, would give the U.S. Department of Education sweeping power to declare entire employers ineligible for PSLF if it determines they have a “substantial illegal purpose.”

That phrase isn’t defined in law, and critics say it could be used to punish certain types of organizations. Among those that could be targeted:

Nonprofits providing immigrant support

Clinics offering gender-affirming care

Schools or agencies with diversity and inclusion programs

Groups involved in social or political advocacy

If an employer is disqualified, its workers could lose PSLF eligibility — even if they’ve already made years of qualifying payments toward forgiveness.

What borrowers should do now

✅ Check your employer’s eligibility using the PSLF Employer Search Tool.

💳 Keep making payments to stay on track for forgiveness.

📄 Save all documentation — payment records, employment certifications, and correspondence.

🗞 Stay informed through official sources such as your state attorney general’s office or studentaid.gov .

🚫 Avoid scams. You never have to pay for PSLF assistance; ignore calls or emails offering “instant forgiveness.”

⚠️ Tip: If you’ve switched jobs, submit a new PSLF certification form right away — it keeps your record current and protects your progress.

What happens next

The rule hasn’t taken effect yet and is now being challenged in court by New York Attorney General Letitia James and 21 other state attorneys general. The coalition argues the change is politically motivated and unlawful under the Administrative Procedure Act.

Until the courts rule, PSLF continues as usual. Borrowers can still earn credit toward forgiveness if they meet existing requirements.

🔗 Related:Federal Student Aid PSLF Overview

Why this matters

More than one million borrowers have received forgiveness through PSLF since 2007, including thousands of teachers, nurses, and social workers.

If the new rule survives, entire classes of public employees could lose eligibility overnight — not because they changed jobs, but because Washington decided their employer’s mission no longer fits federal preferences.

The 22-state lawsuit seeks to stop that from happening before it affects borrowers.