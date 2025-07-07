Feds warn parents about AIRLYA-Life infant walkers

CPSC Urges Immediate Discontinuation of AIRLYA-Life Infant Walkers Due to Deadly Hazards



Nearly 10,000 Units Sold Online Despite Violating Federal Safety Standards



Amazon Seller Childcrew Refuses Recall; Parents Warned to Dispose of Product

When the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission determines that a consumer product is unsafe, it asks the company to issue a recall. However, if the company refuses, the agency goes public with its concern.

In the latest case, the CPSC has issued a stark warning to consumers to immediately stop using AIRLYA-Life Infant Walkers, citing serious hazards that could result in injury or death. The agency found the walkers pose both fall and entrapment risks, violating mandatory federal safety standards designed to protect infants.

According to the CPSC, the AIRLYA-Life Infant Walkers can pass through standard doorways and do not automatically stop at the edge of stairs, dramatically increasing the chance of dangerous falls. Additionally, the leg openings on the walker can allow a baby to slip down until their head becomes trapped—creating a potentially fatal entrapment scenario.

These design flaws are in direct violation of the federal safety standard for infant walkers, which mandates built-in stair-fall protection and safer structural designs to prevent head entrapment,” CPSC said.

Lack of recall action

Roughly 9,935 of these walkers were sold online via Amazon between April 2023 and April 2025, retailing for between $63 and $100. The walkers were available in several colors, including green (with black push handle and gray seat), black, pink, and white. The label underneath the seat identifies the product with the name "AIRLYA-Life" and model number CLDXBC-01.

Despite receiving a formal Notice of Violation from the CPSC, Childcrew has refused to issue a recall or provide a remedy to affected consumers, escalating the severity of the situation.

The CPSC urges parents and caregivers to stop using the AIRLYA-Life Infant Walkers immediately and dispose of them properly. The agency emphasizes that these products should not be donated, sold, or given away due to the inherent safety risks.

Consumers who believe they have suffered an injury from this or any other unsafe product are encouraged to report it at www.SaferProducts.gov or by calling the CPSC hotline at 1-800-638-2772.

For ongoing updates and further safety information, visit the official CPSC website at www.cpsc.gov.