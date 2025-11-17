Zillow accused of secret scheme that pushed buyers into its mortgage loans

Zillow—best known for its home-search platform—is now facing a proposed nationwide class action that claims the company steered homebuyers into using its own mortgage subsidiary, Zillow Home Loans, without revealing the powerful incentives driving those referrals.

Filed last week in federal court in Seattle, the lawsuit alleges Zillow operated a “pay-to-play” lead-distribution system that rewarded real-estate agents with high-value buyer leads only if they successfully referred clients to Zillow Home Loans. If agents didn’t meet those unofficial quotas, the suit claims, Zillow allegedly throttled their access to valuable leads.

At the center of the case is Alaska homebuyer Araba Armstrong, who says she ended up with a Zillow-originated mortgage because she assumed her agent’s recommendation was independent. According to the lawsuit, it wasn’t: “Participating Agents” in Zillow’s Premier Agent and Flex programs allegedly received better or more frequent buyer leads if they pushed customers toward Zillow Home Loans.

The suit contends that this violates the Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act (RESPA), which bans kickbacks or “things of value” exchanged for mortgage referrals. Zillow’s alleged lead-priority structure, plaintiffs claim, qualifies as exactly that.

While Zillow has not yet filed a detailed response in court, previous corporate statements emphasize that the company aims to comply with all applicable laws and seeks to deliver a streamlined home-buying experience.

Why this matters to consumers

Buying a home is one of the largest financial transactions most people ever undertake. Even a slightly higher interest rate or unexpected fees can cost tens of thousands of dollars over the life of a mortgage. The core concern in this lawsuit is transparency: Did consumers really get impartial guidance, or were they steered—without their knowledge—toward a lender that benefited Zillow and its agents?

If a court concludes that homebuyers weren’t given full and truthful disclosure—or that agents were financially incentivized to make certain referrals—consumers could be owed refunds, damages, or restitution for higher-cost loans.

How big could the impact be?

Zillow Home Loans originated more than $3 billion in mortgages in 2024. If the plaintiffs’ allegations prove true on a class-wide basis, the case could have industry-wide consequences, especially for integrated real-estate platforms that blend agent-matching, lead generation, and mortgage lending.

The proposed class would include any U.S. consumer who was referred to Zillow Home Loans by a participating agent and went on to obtain a mortgage from ZHL—a potentially large population given Zillow’s national footprint.

What to do if you used Zillow Home Loans recently

1. Pull your closing documents

Check if your Loan Estimate, Closing Disclosure, or email correspondence includes:

Agent recommendations

Mortgage quotes from other lenders

Disclosures related to affiliated business arrangements

2. Review whether you were presented with alternatives

The complaint alleges some borrowers were not told about competing lenders at all.

3. Compare your loan terms with market rates at the time

Even a 0.25% difference can be significant over 30 years.

4. Look for steering indicators

Examples may include:

Agent insisting Zillow was the “preferred” or “required” lender

Not receiving comparisons

Feeling pressured to stay within the Zillow ecosystem

5. Preserve documentation

If you believe you may have been affected, save:

Emails and texts with your agent

Zillow portal messages

Loan-offer sheets

Closing documents

These may be relevant if the court certifies the class.

Prevention tips: How to avoid mortgage steering