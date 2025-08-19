Concert ticket brokers sued for alleged violations of sales rules

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is suing a Maryland-based ticket broker for allegedly using illegal tactics to scoop up tickets for high-demand events, including Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

The brokers allegedly bypassed Ticketmaster’s safeguards using fake accounts, spoofed IPs, and SIM boxes to purchase nearly 380,000 tickets in just over a year.

The operation allegedly generated millions in profits by reselling tickets at steep markups, in violation of federal law.

The Federal Trade Commission has filed a lawsuit against a Maryland ticket broker operation accused of unlawfully gaming Ticketmaster’s security systems to purchase hundreds of thousands of tickets for some of the nation’s most sought-after events and reselling them at inflated prices.

The investigation was launched after an avalanche of complaints in 2023 from music fans who said it was nearly impossible to get tickets to Taylor Swift concerts, and when they were available from third-party sellers, prices were outrageous.

A 2023 report from the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) suggested that many fans who purchased tickets for her Eras Tour decided to take advantage of the demand and resell those tickets at unheard of prices.

How high? According to StubHub, seven times more than a Springsteen seat, nine times Adele and Beyoncé, and 13 times what the Super Bowl charged.

FTC Chairman Andrew N. Ferguson said the action reflects the agency’s commitment to cracking down on practices that hurt consumers and distort fair competition.

“Today’s action puts brokers on notice that the Trump-Vance FTC will police operations that unlawfully circumvent ticket sellers’ purchase limits, ensuring that consumers have an opportunity to buy tickets at fair prices,” Ferguson said.

The charges

According to the FTC complaint, Key Investment Group — operating under names such as Epic Seats, TotalTickets.com LLC, and Totally Tix LLC — used a range of tactics to evade Ticketmaster’s restrictions. These included:

Creating thousands of fictitious or third-party Ticketmaster accounts.

Deploying thousands of virtual and traditional credit card numbers.

Concealing their identity with proxy and spoofed IP addresses.

Using SIM boxes to collect cell phone verification codes linked to fake accounts.

According to the FTC, these methods allegedly enabled the group to purchase nearly 380,000 tickets in just over a year, spending close to $57 million. They then resold portions of those tickets for about $64 million, pocketing millions in profits through hefty markups.

The FTC argues that these tactics violated both the FTC Act and the Better Online Ticket Sales (BOTS) Act, which prohibits the circumvention of technological controls designed to enforce ticket limits or preserve fair online purchasing rules.