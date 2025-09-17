FDA issues warning: Imported cookware may leach lead into your food

The FDA found that some imported aluminum and brass cookware may leach lead into food, making it unsafe.

Affected products include Tiger White, Silver Horse, and JK Vallabhdas branded cookware sold at U.S. retailers.

Consumers should stop using these products immediately and talk to a doctor if they’re worried about lead exposure.

Recently, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a warning about imported cookware that can release lead into your food—especially products made of materials like aluminum, brass, or certain aluminum alloys (names like Hindalium/Hindolium or Indalium/Indolium).

Testing by the FDA and state partners showed that when some of these products are used for cooking or even storing food, lead can leach out —making what you eat potentially unsafe.

Which products are affected

According to the FDA, the following items tested positive for lead leaching:

Tiger White Kadai/Karahi (Pure Aluminum Utensils, Saraswati Strips Pvt. Ltd., India) – sold at Mannan Supermarket, Jamaica, NY.

Silver Horse Aluminium Mathar Kadai 26 (UPC 7 6554273084 5) – sold at Patel Brothers, Schaumburg, IL.

Silver Horse Aluminium Milk Pan 4 (UPC 7 6554272863 7) – sold at Patel Brothers, Schaumburg, IL.

JK Vallabhdas Aluminium Kadai (India Bazaar #3 2000000772) – sold at Indiacos, Hoffman Estates, IL.



The FDA cautions that these are just the products tested so far — other cookware could also be affected.

Who’s most at risk

Lead is toxic, and no level of exposure is considered safe. But some people are more vulnerable:

Kids and babies – because of their rapid growth and developing brains.

Pregnant or breastfeeding women — because lead can affect fetal development.

Anyone exposed long-term — even if they don’t see symptoms at first.

What to do if you have one of these products

Check the FDA’s list of tested cookware — and see if anything you own matches.

If it does, stop using it for cooking or food storage right away. Do not donate it, refurbish it, or give it away.

If you think you may have been exposed to lead (especially kids, pregnant women), talk to a health care provider about testing.

The FDA is continuing to monitor the market and test cookware — more products may be added to the warning list.

Manufacturers, retailers, and importers are being encouraged to use lead‐leaching tests, follow FDA protocols, and make sure any cookware sold is safe.