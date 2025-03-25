Safety agency warns consumers to stop using two products

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued warnings to consumers to immediately stop using two consumer products – a brand of hybrid mattress and a child’s play yard.

The CPSC said 12-inch Elitespace hybrid mattresses pose a fire hazard in violation of federal flammability regulations and a risk of serious injury or death. The mattresses also do not have required labeling.

The CPSC issued a Notice of Violation to the seller, Foshanshiyiliangjiajukejiyouxiangongsi, of China, doing business as Elitespace Home. Elitespace Home has not agreed to recall these mattresses or offer a remedy to consumers.

The safety agency said about 62,640 12-inch-thick Hybrid Mattresses in sizes full, queen and king were sold online at Amazon.com from May 2023 through February 2025 for about $195. CPSC tested the 12-inch Full Hybrid Mattress and determined that they are a fire hazard and in violation of federal flammability regulations.

The single sided mattresses have a white knit top panel and gray side panels. The mattresses are labeled with the size and "This Mattress is intended to be used without a foundation or with foundation(s) WG/P Foundation."

Danger to infants

The CPSC is also warning consumers to immediately stop using Welspo-branded play yards because they pose a risk of serious injury or death from suffocation to infants. Specifically, the play yards violate multiple provisions of the federal safety regulations for play yards, including mattress displacement, and they are missing required warnings and labels.

The foldable play yards measure about 39 inches wide by 39 inches long by 30 inches high and have mesh panels with red, blue, yellow and teal borders. Each panel features an animal motif with a lion, monkey, elephant and sun. The lion mesh panel is a zippered door. The play yards include a mattress with the same animal motifs and carrying bag. Welspo is printed on the side of the play yards and on the packaging. Model BP8305D and Baby Playpen are printed on the packaging.

The play yards were sold online on Welspo.com and Amazon.com from December 2023 through March 2024 for about $90.

