AliExpress recalls LED strip lights over coin battery ingestion hazard

A voluntary recall has been issued for certain LED strip lights sold on AliExpress. These lights pose a serious ingestion risk because their coin batteries are easily accessible and may be swallowed. The issue was identified through federal safety regulations set by Reese’s Law, which targets products using button cell or coin batteries.
The recalled lights were offered online through AliExpress.com, and the exact number of affected units is not currently available. AliExpress has removed these products from sale, is requesting that buyers stop using them, and is offering refunds in cooperation with relevant regulatory agencies.
What to look for?
Product name and description:
- AliExpress LED strip lights
- Typically sold in reel form with an adhesive backing
- Packaged in plastic and cardboard, often bearing AliExpress branding
Identifiers:
- Coin battery compartment that may be marked with lithium battery warnings
- Lot or batch information may appear on a label affixed to the product reel
- A UPC or barcode may be printed on the box
Affected purchase locations and dates:
- Distributed exclusively through AliExpress.com
- Sold from approximately January 2023 to August 2023
What should buyers do?
Next steps:
- Stop using the product immediately and keep it out of the reach of children
- Cut the strip lights in half to make them unusable
- Dispose of them according to local hazardous waste guidelines
Refunds, replacements, or repairs:
- Buyers can request a refund by emailing a photo of the destroyed lights to us_product_recall@aliexpress.com
- For further assistance, contact AliExpress customer service at 1-800-123-4567 or by emailing us_product_recall@aliexpress.com, Monday–Friday, 9 AM–5 PM EST
Health and safety advice (if applicable):
- Seek immediate medical care if a battery has been swallowed or placed in the ear or nose
- Potential symptoms include throat pain, coughing, or difficulty swallowing
Sources
Sign up below for The Daily Consumer, our newsletter on the latest consumer news, including recalls, scams, lawsuits and more.