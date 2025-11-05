Sling TV to pay $530,000 to settle California privacy violations

California’s attorney general says Sling TV failed to make it easy for users to opt out of personal data sales.

The company also allegedly lacked sufficient protections for children’s data.

The $530,000 settlement requires Sling TV to overhaul its privacy and opt-out systems.

Sling TV LLC and Dish Media Sales LLC have agreed to pay $530,000 to settle allegations that they violated the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), state officials announced. The settlement resolves a California Department of Justice investigation into how streaming services and connected TVs handle consumer data and opt-out rights.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta said Sling TV failed to provide users with an easy way to stop the sale of their personal information and did not offer adequate privacy protections for children using the platform.

The proposed agreement, which still requires court approval, includes both financial penalties and strict compliance measures. Sling TV must now implement clear, simple opt-out processes, limit data collection for minors, and improve transparency for parents.

Privacy lapses centered on confusing opt-out process

Investigators found that Sling TV’s opt-out process was needlessly complex and failed to meet CCPA requirements. The platform combined cookie preferences with the opt-out feature, which did not actually prevent the sale or sharing of user data.

Consumers were directed to an embedded link leading to a multi-step web form. Even customers logged into their accounts had to manually submit personal details—including their name, address, email, and phone number—to request data protections.

The company also did not offer child-specific profiles that would reduce or eliminate targeted advertising for younger viewers, a key expectation under state law.

Streaming platform relied on personal data for ads

Sling TV operates both a paid subscription and a free, ad-supported streaming service, using viewer information such as age, gender, location, and income to deliver personalized ads. Regulators said the company’s advertising model increased the need for strict data-handling safeguards.

“Companies that profit from personal data must make privacy a priority,” Bonta said in announcing the settlement.

Under the agreement, Sling TV must redesign its privacy settings so that opting out of data sales takes minimal effort and reflects how consumers actually interact with its services. The company must also clearly disclose how children’s data is collected, stored, and used.

Broader crackdown on digital privacy compliance

The settlement is part of California’s broader push to enforce the CCPA across digital platforms, particularly streaming services and connected TV providers that rely heavily on user data.

Attorney General Bonta’s office has previously warned companies that misleading or burdensome opt-out systems violate consumer protection laws. The Sling TV case signals that regulators plan to hold more streaming and advertising platforms accountable for privacy transparency.

“Today’s settlement sends a clear message,” Bonta said. “California consumers deserve control over their personal information—and companies must make that control easy to exercise.”