Consumer watchdog CFPB clearing remaining cases prior to expected mass firings

Nearly all pending compliance issues flagged by CFPB examiners are being closed without verification.

Mass layoffs and budget cuts threaten the agency’s ability to police banks and finance companies.

Consumer advocates warn the rollback could leave households exposed to predatory practices.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is closing out almost every unresolved compliance problem identified by its examiners, a dramatic shift that consumer advocates say could leave Americans more vulnerable to financial abuse.

The agency, created in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis to police banks, credit card companies, and lenders, had roughly 2,000 open “matters requiring attention” (MRAs) as recently as June. These MRAs are formal notices to companies of potential compliance violations that must typically be corrected and verified by examiners. But under a process insiders have dubbed “death memos,” as many as 99% of those cases are now being swept away—often without confirming whether the problems were ever fixed, Bloomberg News reported.

That means consumers harmed by hidden fees, illegal debt collection practices, or discriminatory lending could see their complaints vanish into the ether. Traditionally, MRAs can require companies to pay restitution to customers and overhaul internal policies. By closing them en masse, the CFPB is effectively taking companies at their word—or, in some cases, granting closures based on little more than requests from the firms themselves.

90% likely to go

The move comes as Trump-appointed leaders prepare to fire nearly 90% of the agency’s workforce after a federal appeals court cleared the way for mass layoffs. Coupled with a budget cap signed into law on July 4 that cuts the bureau’s Federal Reserve funding transfers in half, the CFPB’s exam and enforcement capacity faces its steepest retrenchment since the agency’s founding. Even if layoffs are slowed by litigation, the cuts mean the CFPB cannot realistically maintain a broad supervision program.

For consumers, the implications are stark. The bureau has long been the main "cop on the beat" for problems like payday loan rollovers, abusive debt collection, or deceptive credit card practices. Without meaningful exam work, advocates warn, many violations will never be caught—leaving households to fend for themselves or wait until damage is widespread enough to spark a rare enforcement action.

“The system is moving in one direction only—toward closing cases,” said one person familiar with the changes. That one-way process, they added, makes it far less likely that banks or lenders will face consequences for noncompliance.

The agency is also shrinking the scope of companies it supervises, beginning a rulemaking this month to exclude major auto lenders, credit bureaus, and money transfer companies from oversight. For consumers, that means some of the industries with the highest rates of disputes could soon operate with far less scrutiny.

Previous victories reversed

Besides winding down its operations and disposing of pending cases, the CFPB has actually been reversing previous victories and returning fines and penalties. In three recent cases, the CFPB withdrew from settlements that would have delivered more than $120 million in redress to affected consumers. In each of those cases, the companies were explicitly relieved of any obligation to pay restitution. In a fourth case, the financial penalty was dramatically reduced with little explanation.

An investigation by the Consumer Federation of America earlier this month found that more than $360 million in compensation owed to Americans harmed by illegal financial practices is at risk. It found that over $120 million in redress has already been clawed back from victims and returned to the same corporations found to have broken the law. Additionally, hundreds of millions more remain in limbo or face cancellation as the CFPB under acting director Russell Vought has rolled back enforcement and reduced transparency.

“In case after case, the Trump CFPB has taken the side of Wall Street over working families,” said Eric Halperin, senior fellow at CFA. “The agency’s job is to protect Americans—not to offer a laundry list of corporate pardons.”