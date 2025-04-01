Write a review
Judge blocks J&J bankruptcy plan to settle baby powder lawsuits

A bankruptcy judge in Houston has rejected a Johnson & Johnson affiliate's proposal to settle baby powder lawsuits by declaring bankruptcy - Image (c) ConsumerAffairs

The company now says it will defend against the suits in court

For years, Johnson & Johnson has been defending itself in court from claims by consumers that its talc powder products cause cancer. The company’s latest effort to resolve those liabilities in a huge settlement has hit a roadblock.

A bankruptcy judge in Houson has dismissed a J&J affiliate’s Chapter 11 case, objecting to how the pharmaceutical giant persuaded consumers who were part of lawsuits against the company to accept the settlement.

J&J has argued that its talc products are safe but that bankruptcy was the best way to resolve the case in consumers’ best interests. Rather than appeal, J&J attorneys said they would go back to court to counter each claim.

 Adam Silverstein, a lawyer representing personal-injury law firms seekingto blockl J&J’s bankruptcy, told the Wall Street Journal that J&J’s strategy has been to “wear down victims through delay tactics.

Years of litigation

In 2020, J&J announced it was permanently discontinuing about 100 of its products, and Johnson & Johnson Baby Powder was one of them. At the time, the product had been the object of thousands of lawsuits from longtime users who claimed the powder causes cancer.

Johnson & Johnson has vigorously denied those claims but has acknowledged that the litigation has hurt North American sales.

Prior to that decision, J&J lost several court cases, facing the company with massive damages. In 2017, a jury in California awarded a 63-year-old woman $417 million after hearing that she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer after using J&J's talcum powder.

At the time, J&J faced more than 5,000 lawsuits over its talc products. It lost four cases in St. Louis courts totaling more than $300 million.

