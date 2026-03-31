FTC takes enforcement action against two dating sites

The FTC alleges OkCupid shared users’ personal data — including photos and location — with an unrelated third party without consent.

A proposed settlement would bar OkCupid and Match Group Americas from misrepresenting their privacy practices.

The case stems from claims that millions of users’ data were exposed, despite promises it would not be shared without notice or opt-out.

Federal regulators have taken steps to end what they say is the mishandling of personal information. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has taken enforcement action against the dating app OkCupid and its service provider, Match Group Americas. The companies are accused of misleading users about how their personal data was handled.

In a federal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, the FTC alleges that OkCupid — operated by Humor Rainbow, Inc. — shared sensitive user information with a third party that had no formal business relationship with the company. The data reportedly included nearly three million user photos, along with location and other personal details.

According to the FTC, the disclosures violated OkCupid’s own privacy policy, which assured users that their information would only be shared under specific conditions, such as with service providers or after giving users notice and an opportunity to opt out.

“The FTC enforces the privacy promises that companies make,” said Christopher Mufarrige, director of the agency’s Bureau of Consumer Protection. “We will investigate, and where appropriate, take action against companies that promise to safeguard your data but fail to follow through — even if that means we have to enforce our Civil Investigative Demands in court.”

The complaint

The complaint alleges the data sharing occurred at the request of a third party, of which OkCupid’s founders were financial investors. Despite lacking a formal partnership, the FTC says the third party was granted access to large datasets without contractual limits on how the information could be used.

Regulators also claim that OkCupid and Match Group took steps to conceal the arrangement. When reports surfaced about the data transfer, the company allegedly denied involvement both publicly and to users, while also attempting to obstruct the FTC’s investigation.

Under the proposed settlement, OkCupid and Match Group Americas would be permanently prohibited from misrepresenting how they collect, use, or share personal data. The order would also restrict misleading claims about privacy controls and user choices related to data handling.

The FTC voted 2-0 to authorize the complaint and proposed order. If approved by a federal judge, the settlement would carry the force of law.

The agency emphasized that its complaint reflects a “reason to believe” the companies violated the law and that enforcement action is in the public interest.