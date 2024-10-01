Pyrex paying refunds after claiming cups were 'Made in USA'

Pyrex is paying up after incorrectly saying that some of its products were made in the U.S.

More than $88,000 in refunds are on the way to 10,529 customers who bought Pyrex measuring cups that turned out to be made in China, the Federal Trade Commission said Tuesday.

In 2023, the FTC took aim at Pyrex-owner Insta Brands for claiming all of its measuring cups were made in the U.S., when some were imported from China.

The FTC said Pyrex began making glass measuring cups in China from March 2021 to May 2022 to meet a surge in demand in the early days of the pandemic.

But Pyrex kept marketing the Chinese-made products as "Made in USA" on Amazon and sold more than 110,000 of the units, the FTC said.

Pyrex also had to pay a $129,416 judgement to resolve the dispute.

“Consumers rely on marketers to make truthful ‘Made in USA’ claims,” said Samuel Levine, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection. “If marketers move their manufacturing outside the United States, even temporarily, they must update their advertising to make it accurate.”