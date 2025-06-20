New York toughens consumer protection laws to fill federal gaps

New York Attorney General Letitia James today applauded the passage of legislation to protect consumers and small businesses.

Responding to cutbacks at federal consumer protection agencies, New York has updated its general consumer protection law for the first time in 45 years, expanding it to cover a wide array of common schemes and scams, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based schemes, deed theft, predatory lending, data breaches, and more.

The Fostering Affordability and Integrity through Reasonable Business Practices Act, or FAIR Business Practices Act, was sponsored by Senator Leroy Comrie and Assemblymember Micah Lasher and advanced by Attorney General James in March 2025.

“Too many New Yorkers are being taken advantage of by mortgage servicers charging unnecessary high fees, debt collectors stealing Social Security benefits, and health insurance companies with unfair billing practices,” said James. “The FAIR Business Practices Act will close loopholes that make it easy for New Yorkers to be cheated out of their time and hard-earned money."

This legislation advanced by Senator Comrie and Assemblymember Lasher will help us protect working families and their wallets from predatory lenders, abusive debt collectors, scammers, and more. I applaud Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie for their support in passing this legislation at a time when the federal government is abandoning its responsibility to protect consumers and small businesses.”

“For too long, New York’s consumer protection laws have lagged behind the fast-moving tactics used to exploit our communities,” said Senator Comrie. “By updating General Business Law §349, we are giving consumers and small businesses the tools they need to fight back against predatory practices and modern-day scams."

About the act

The FAIR Business Practices Act would help stop lenders, including auto lenders, mortgage servicers, and student loan servicers, from deceptively steering people into higher cost loans. It would reduce unnecessary and hidden fees, stop unfair billing practices by health care companies, and prevent companies from taking advantage of New Yorkers with limited English proficiency.

New York’s current consumer protection law, GBL §349, was passed in 1970 and only prohibits deceptive business acts and practices, leaving consumers vulnerable to unfair or abusive acts by companies. The FAIR Business Practices Act will protect New Yorkers from unfair and abusive business acts, such as: