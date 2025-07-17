Bristol-Myers, Pfizer slash Eliquis price for cash-paying patients

Drugmakers will offer Eliquis at a 43% discount to uninsured U.S. patients, bypassing insurers and PBMs

New $346 monthly price remains far higher than what insured or Medicare patients pay

Move comes amid Trump administration pressure to align U.S. drug prices with global rates

In a direct-to-patient move likely to reverberate across the pharmaceutical landscape, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Pfizer announced today they will begin offering their blockbuster blood thinner Eliquis at a discount to U.S. patients who pay out of pocket — cutting out traditional pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) and insurers.

Starting September 8, eligible patients can buy Eliquis through the Eliquis 360 Support program for $346 per month, a 43% discount from its current list price of about $606. The initiative is designed to increase access for uninsured or underinsured patients, providing what the companies call “transparent pricing and direct support.”

"While more than 90% of Eliquis prescriptions in the U.S. are currently covered through insurance," the companies said in a statement, "this program expands affordability options for cash-paying patients."

Critics say discount still falls short

However, the discount may be more symbolic than substantial, especially when compared to prices negotiated through government programs or charged abroad.

Commercially insured U.S. patients typically pay much less than $346 out of pocket due to negotiated copays.

Medicare recipients, under a pricing agreement enacted by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), will begin paying just $231 a month starting next year.

International prices for Eliquis are even lower: according to a 2024 Senate HELP Committee report, the drug costs about $55 in France, $65 in the UK, and $65 in Germany.

Trump administration applies pressure

The new pricing plan comes amid renewed scrutiny from the Trump administration, which is pushing for lower U.S. drug prices through its revived “most-favored-nation” (MFN) policy. That effort aims to peg domestic prices to the lowest rates paid by other high-income countries, a policy that could significantly undercut many U.S. list prices.

While the administration has not yet commented on the Eliquis move, it has previously expressed skepticism toward industry-led discount programs that do not fully bridge the pricing gap with other nations.

A lucrative drug with broad reach

Since its launch, Eliquis has been prescribed to over 15 million Americans, primarily to prevent strokes and blood clots in patients with atrial fibrillation or certain other conditions. In 2024, the drug generated approximately $11.4 billion in global revenue, making it one of the top-selling medications worldwide.