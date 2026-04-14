Texas launches investigation into Lululemon over alleged ‘forever chemicals’

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has launched a formal investigation into Lululemon over concerns its products may contain toxic “forever chemicals.”

The probe will examine whether the company misled consumers about product safety, quality, and health impacts.

Lululemon says it phased out the chemicals in 2024 and is cooperating with the investigation.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has opened an investigation into upscale athletic apparel maker Lululemon, citing concerns that some of its products may contain potentially harmful “forever chemicals” and that consumers may have been misled about their safety.

The investigation, announced Monday, involves a Civil Investigative Demand, seeking information about whether Lululemon accurately represented the safety, quality, and health impacts of its clothing.

Paxton’s office is focusing on per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, a class of chemicals commonly referred to as “forever chemicals” because they do not easily break down in the environment and can accumulate in the human body. These substances have been linked in some studies to serious health risks, including cancer, infertility, and endocrine disruption.

According to the attorney general’s announcement, the investigation will review Lululemon’s restricted substances list, testing protocols and supplier practices to determine whether the company’s products align with its marketing claims, which often emphasize wellness and sustainability.

“Americans should not have to worry if they are being deceived when trying to make healthy choices,” Paxton said in a statement, emphasizing that companies marketing health-conscious products must be transparent about potential risks.

Company response

Lululemon said it is cooperating with the inquiry and maintains that it no longer uses PFAS in its products, noting the chemicals were phased out in early 2024 and were previously used in a limited number of water-repellent items. The company added that it requires vendors to conduct third-party testing to ensure compliance with safety standards.

The investigation marks the latest effort by Paxton’s office to scrutinize the use of PFAS in consumer products. Texas has previously taken legal action against chemical manufacturers over alleged misrepresentations regarding the safety of these substances.

No findings have been announced, and the investigation remains ongoing.