ZOA Energy agrees to $3 million class action settlement

• ZOA Energy agreed to pay $3 million to resolve deceptive marketing claims

• The lawsuit alleges the drinks contained chemical preservatives despite label claims

• Claims must be submitted by Feb. 20, 2026

ZOA Energy has agreed to pay $3 million to settle a class action lawsuit accusing the company of misleading consumers by marketing its drinks as having no preservatives when they allegedly contained chemical preservatives.

The company agreed to the settlement without admitting any wrongdoing. The lawsuit claims that ZOA Energy drinks contain citric acid and ascorbic acid, which plaintiffs argue function as chemical preservatives despite the products being labeled “0 Preservatives.”

ZOA Energy, which was co-founded by actor and former professional wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, sells a range of energy drinks in multiple flavors nationwide.

Who is eligible for the settlement

Consumers may qualify for compensation if they purchased any ZOA Energy drink labeled “0 Preservatives” between March 1, 2021, and Nov. 21, 2025.

To be eligible, purchases must have been made from a released party, and consumers must attest to having bought the products during the covered period.

How much consumers can receive

Settlement payments depend on whether consumers can provide proof of purchase.

Consumers without proof of purchase may receive:

$1 per unit purchased

Up to $10 per household

Consumers with proof of purchase, such as receipts or purchase records, may receive:

$1 per unit purchased

Up to $150 per household

All payments are subject to the terms of the settlement and may be adjusted depending on the number of valid claims submitted.

Claim deadline and how to apply

To receive a payment, eligible consumers must submit a valid claim by Feb. 20, 2026.

Additional information about the settlement, including claim submission details, is available through the settlement administrator’s website. Consumers can also submit claims online through the official settlement page linked in the notice.

