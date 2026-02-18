Bayer proposes a $7.25 billion Roundup settlement

Bayer has outlined a new proposal aimed at resolving thousands of remaining Roundup cancer claims in U.S. courts.

The plan seeks to limit future liability while providing compensation to current claimants through a structured settlement framework.

Plaintiffs’ attorneys and consumer advocates say key legal and scientific questions remain unresolved.

Bayer is advancing a renewed effort to contain its long-running legal battle over allegations that its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer, unveiling a proposal designed to settle a substantial portion of outstanding claims while establishing limits for future litigation.

The German pharmaceutical and agricultural giant has been grappling with lawsuits tied to glyphosate, Roundup’s active ingredient, since acquiring Monsanto in 2018 – the company that owned Roundup.

Tens of thousands of plaintiffs have alleged that exposure to the herbicide led to non-Hodgkins lymphoma. Bayer has consistently denied that glyphosate is carcinogenic, citing regulatory assessments in the United States and abroad that found the chemical safe when used as directed.

Structured resolution process

Under the latest proposal, Bayer aims to create a structured resolution process for pending cases that have not yet gone to trial or been settled individually. According to company statements, the framework would provide compensation tiers based on medical history, duration of exposure and other risk factors.

The company is also seeking judicial approval for mechanisms that would help manage or limit future claims, potentially through class-based agreements or scientific review panels. It has proposed paying a settlement of $7.25 billion.

Bayer has already paid billions of dollars to resolve earlier waves of litigation, but thousands of cases remain active in state and federal courts. Several high-profile jury verdicts in recent years have awarded substantial damages to plaintiffs, though some awards were later reduced on appeal.

A balancing act

Legal analysts say the company’s strategy reflects a balancing act: resolving uncertainty for investors while avoiding admission of liability or setting precedents that could invite additional claims.

Plaintiffs’ lawyers have expressed cautious skepticism. Some argue that any broad settlement must ensure adequate compensation for individuals with severe diagnoses and allow room for emerging scientific evidence. Others have raised concerns about proposals that could limit access to jury trials for future claimants.

Consumer advocates note that the litigation has unfolded amid ongoing scientific debate. While the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has maintained that glyphosate is unlikely to pose a cancer risk to humans when used properly, the International Agency for Research on Cancer classified the chemical in 2015 as “probably carcinogenic to humans,” a determination that helped fuel the wave of lawsuits.