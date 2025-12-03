San Francisco sues major food manufacturers on health issue

San Francisco files a first-of-its-kind lawsuit accusing major food manufacturers of misleading consumers about the risks of ultraprocessed foods

The city argues that companies intentionally formulate products to be addictive while marketing them as healthy or convenient

Public health officials say ultraprocessed foods now represent a major driver of chronic disease and rising healthcare costs

The City of San Francisco has filed a lawsuit against several of the country’s largest food manufacturers, alleging that the companies knowingly design ultraprocessed foods (UPFs) to be addictive while deceptively presenting them as wholesome, safe, or “part of a balanced diet.”

Filed this week in San Francisco Superior Court, the suit targets multinational producers whose packaged snacks, sweetened beverages, cereals, frozen meals, and convenience foods are widely available on U.S. grocery shelves. The complaint argues that these companies have “systematically misled consumers for decades” about the health effects of UPFs—products typically high in refined carbohydrates, industrial oils, salt, and additives formulated to enhance shelf life and intensify flavor.

Taking a page from the tobacco litigation playbook

City Attorney David Chiu compared the lawsuit to the early cases brought against tobacco companies, asserting that major manufacturers have long known the potential harms associated with high consumption of ultraprocessed foods.

“These companies have exploited vulnerabilities in human biology, deliberately engineered products to keep people coming back, and then marketed them as convenient solutions for busy families,” Chiu said in a statement. “San Francisco taxpayers are bearing the cost of diet-related disease, and we believe the industry should be held accountable.”

The lawsuit argues that the biochemical effects of UPFs, including rapid spikes in blood sugar and engineered “bliss point” flavor combinations, create patterns of dependency similar to other addictive substances.

Health and economic stakes for consumers

Public health experts cited in the complaint note that UPFs now make up more than half of the average American diet. Studies increasingly link high consumption to obesity, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and other chronic conditions. San Francisco officials say these illnesses strain the city’s healthcare budget and disproportionately harm lower-income communities.

The suit claims that manufacturers obscure these risks through marketing techniques that emphasize convenience, affordability, “natural” ingredients, or added vitamins and minerals—messaging the city alleges is intentionally misleading.

Industry response

Food industry groups have pushed back, arguing that the lawsuit unfairly vilifies widely consumed products and oversimplifies the causes of diet-related disease. Some manufacturers claim they have invested heavily in reformulating products to reduce salt, sugar, and saturated fat while expanding “better-for-you” product lines.

They also argue that dietary choices are influenced by complex social and economic factors beyond the control of any single company.

San Francisco is seeking financial damages to offset healthcare and public health costs as well as court-ordered changes to marketing practices. Legal experts say the case could set a precedent for how governments address the health impacts of ultraprocessed foods—and could open the door to similar lawsuits from other cities or states.