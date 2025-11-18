AT&T settlement: up to $7,500 if you were hit by one of two big data breaches — deadline December 18

AT&T has reached a proposed $177 million class-action settlement to resolve lawsuits stemming from two major data-breach incidents disclosed in 2024. The deadline for filing claims is December 18. Are you eligible? See below.

The first incident (announced March 30, 2024) involved a dataset released to the dark web that included the personal information of an estimated 7.6 million current customers and 65.4 million former customers, with data reaching back into 2019 or earlier, AP reported. The second (announced July 12, 2024) involved call and text-record metadata from a third-party cloud platform, covering many users from May–October 2022 and into January 2023.

Under the settlement terms:

The first breach class (AT&T 1) is backed by a cash fund of roughly $149 million.

The second breach class (AT&T 2) is backed by about $28 million.

Combined: $177 million to settle both incidents.

Who is eligible & how much they might get:

If your data was part of the first incident and you can show a “Documented Loss”, you may claim up to $5,000.

If your data was part of the second incident, you can claim up to $2,500 for documented losses.

If you were impacted by both incidents (“overlap settlement class member”), you may be eligible to claim from both funds — in theory up to $7,500.

Even if you did not incur identifiable out-of-pocket losses, you still may qualify for a “Tier” or “pro-rata share” payment, though the actual per-person amount will depend on how many valid claims are submitted, attorney fees and administration costs, and how the court approves the payout, according to Telecom Data Settlement.

Important deadlines:

Claim submission must be completed online or by mail (post-marked) by December 18, 2025.

If you want to opt-out (i.e., exclude yourself from the class so you could sue separately) or object to the settlement, the deadline was November 17, 2025.

The final approval hearing in court is scheduled for January 15, 2026 for final sign-off.

Claim process:

Go to the official settlement website: telecomdatasettlement.com — the site managed by the settlement administrator, Kroll Settlement Administration LLC.

Enter your Class Member ID (should have been mailed or emailed) or your AT&T account number/name to check eligibility.

Choose your class (first incident, second incident or both).

Submit the completed claim form and, if you’re claiming documented losses, attach supporting documentation (receipts, bank statements, identity-theft costs, freezing of credit, etc.).

Alternatively, if you cannot document specific losses, you may still file for a “Tier Cash Payment” or “Tier 3” payment depending on class.

Why it matters:

This settlement is one of the larger telecom-data-breach class settlements, and it underscores increasing consumer risk: even large national carriers are vulnerable, and consumers’ personal & communication metadata can get exposed.

Prevention tips for the future

Check your accounts for suspicious activity (e.g., new lines, new services, unrecognized bills) especially if you are or were an AT&T wireless or broadband customer.

Review your credit reports at least annually (and consider freezing your credit if you suspect misuse).

Use strong, unique passwords and enable two-factor authentication (2FA) especially for voicemail, account portals, and related services.

Be alert for phishing scams or unsolicited calls/texts referencing your “AT&T account” or “data breach” — attackers may attempt to leverage the breach news.

Regularly monitor your wireless account lines/devices; if you notice new SIM activations or devices you didn’t add, contact AT&T immediately.

Maintain documentation of any out-of-pocket costs (identity-theft resolution services, credit monitoring, lost time) in case you want to submit a future claim for breach-related losses.

What to do if you’re an AT&T customer potentially affected

Step-by-step: