T-Mobile class action alleges company raised prices after promising not to

“I love you forever.” Yeah, sure. T-Mobile may want to watch what it says on bended knee at its sales counters going forward because a new class action lawsuit claims that the mobile carrier failed to honor its promise that the terms of some of its wireless cell phone service plans would last “for life.”

When T-Mobile got hitched to Sprint, it promised regulators that it would refrain from raising prices for three years – and it apparently told some customers that it would never raise its prices, or as long as a customer wanted to remain with it.

But, when the three-year promise expired, the class action group of consumers behind the lawsuit claim T-Mobile switched their cell phone plans, reversed its pitch of an “un-contract” deal, and moved to a more expensive plan without asking consumers were good with that.

“T-Mobile has reneged on its promises to its customers and raised rates for all the plans with rates that were promised to be guaranteed for life,” the complaint says.

“Now that the three years have elapsed and the wireless network landscape has continued to contract leaving consumers with less choices.”

TopClassActions reports that the group of consumers behind the lawsuit live across the country – Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania and New Jersey – and had entered into a T-Mobile ONE Plan, Simple-Choice plan, Magenta, Magenta Max, Magenta 55 +, Magenta Amplified or Magenta Military Plan with T-Mobile that included the promise they say T-Mobile reneged on.

Line 'em up!

T-Mobile attorneys are going to be extra busy, now, too. Earlier this year, a class action lawsuit relating to T-Mobile's merger with Sprint failed to reach mediation.

ConsumerAffairs reached out to T-Mobile for comment. The company said it had nothing to add at this time.